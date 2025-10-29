Donald Trump's Lavish Ballroom Project Reportedly Isn't Impressing Melania
Donald Trump's unprecedented renovations to the White House have been met with pushback from every angle — and that apparently includes his wife, Melania Trump. In case you missed it, Donald is spearheading a $300 million ballroom construction project at the White House. The president's reasoning for the addition is that the existing social spaces in the White House lack enough size to host lofty, lavish engagements for important visitors. Many people — including politicians, historians, and everyday citizens — believe the "Apprentice" alum is overstepping his role as president to erect an unnecessary addition that could tarnish the White House's historic legacy.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Melania is one of the voices pushing back, even if she'd rather we not know it. The outlet reported that the first lady was secretly letting it be known that she didn't agree with Donald's course of action for the new White House ballroom, especially the complete demolition of the East Wing, which the president had previously claimed would remain untouched and unharmed. "It won't interfere with the current building," Trump said in July 2025. "It'll be near it, but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of." Obviously, plans have changed — and people aren't happy.
What Melania Trump has said publicly about Donald Trump's ballroom
Donald Trump has been eagerly updating the American public on the plans for his new ballroom for the White House. The president has also lashed out at haters of the ballroom reno — in true Donald fashion. And though it's quite possible this renovation could turn into yet another Trump family scandal in the long run, he seems optimistic about the project's future. But what has Melania Trump said publicly about her husband's massive undertaking? Well, as of October 2025, she hasn't publicly commented on Donald Trump's White House ballroom, so her stance remains at this time.
With that said, Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, has shared her two cents about the demolition of the East Wing and offered possible insight into Melania's thoughts. "As someone who was obviously so privileged to work in the people's house — I worked on both sides, the East Wing and the West Wing — it is jarring and it breaks my heart," shared Grisham with CNN. "It's something that can never be put back, and I just, again, wish they would've gone about it in a better way." Grisham also shared her thoughts about how Melania, who's also been involved in scandals of her own, might feel about seeing photos of the demolished building, adding, "I'm sure that the images are shocking to her. I wouldn't doubt if she too was surprised by seeing them."