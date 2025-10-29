Donald Trump's Lavish Ballroom Project Reportedly Isn't Impressing Melania

Donald Trump has been eagerly updating the American public on the plans for his new ballroom for the White House. The president has also lashed out at haters of the ballroom reno — in true Donald fashion. And though it's quite possible this renovation could turn into yet another Trump family scandal in the long run, he seems optimistic about the project's future. But what has Melania Trump said publicly about her husband's massive undertaking? Well, as of October 2025, she hasn't publicly commented on Donald Trump's White House ballroom, so her stance remains at this time.

With that said, Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, has shared her two cents about the demolition of the East Wing and offered possible insight into Melania's thoughts. "As someone who was obviously so privileged to work in the people's house — I worked on both sides, the East Wing and the West Wing — it is jarring and it breaks my heart," shared Grisham with CNN. "It's something that can never be put back, and I just, again, wish they would've gone about it in a better way." Grisham also shared her thoughts about how Melania, who's also been involved in scandals of her own, might feel about seeing photos of the demolished building, adding, "I'm sure that the images are shocking to her. I wouldn't doubt if she too was surprised by seeing them."