The Lesser-Known Truth Of Usha Vance's Parents

Radhakrishna and Lakshmi Chilukuri may be the in-laws of the vice president of the United States, but don't expect either of them to use that clout to, say, snag a TV show. The Chilukuris are known for preferring to stay out of the limelight. However, that's not to say the couple isn't wildly accomplished.

We'll start with Usha Vance's dad, Radhakrishna, who goes by Krish. A lecturer at San Diego State University, Krish is an aerospace engineer. Though he retired in 2020, he'd previously served as the associate director of Collins Aerospace, and prior to that, he also held positions at United Technologies Aerospace Systems. Despite his success in the industry, other than academic works, Krish's online footprint is fairly minimal (and thanks to his daughter's MAGA fame, much of what is said about him revolves around that). However, it's likely he prefers it that way.

On to Usha's mom, Lakshmi, she's an academic, too. In fact, Lakshmi is a teaching professor in molecular biology and is the provost — or academic head — of UC San Diego's Sixth College. Given her position at the university, Lakshmi has a more public-facing role than her husband, and in early 2025, she made headlines after CBS News pointed out that she'd actually pushed for greater inclusivity at the institution. In fact, in one letter to students, which appears to have been subsequently taken down from the college's website, Lakshmi spoke about the responsibility of students to combat racism both on campus and beyond. Lakshmi did not comment on the matter, though her son-in-law, JD Vance, told CBS News, "I love my mother-in-law. If she doesn't share my views on DEI I suppose I'll have to do what 99 percent of Americans do when confronted with a family member who doesn't always agree with them: get over it."