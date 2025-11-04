Shiloh Jolie, 19, Has Totally Transformed Since Leaving Angelina's Nest

Shiloh Jolie is all grown up, and it happened right before our very eyes. And, like her fellow celeb kid, Suri Cruise, who's transformed greatly since jetting off to college, 19-year-old Shiloh has changed a great deal since leaving her mother, Angelina Jolie's nest.

Shiloh was born while Angelina and her then-husband, Brad Pitt, were on vacation in Namibia in the summer of 2006. Since then, she has become one of the most visible Jolie-Pitt kids, though she infamously dropped the Pitt from her name amid her parents' contentious divorce. And yet, she's still managed to live a much less public life compared to other nepo babies. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time..." Jolie shared with "Good Morning America" in November 2024 (via People). "Shiloh's extremely private," she continued, adding, "They weren't born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we'll see."

Mega/Getty

Despite Shiloh's aversion to celebrity life, she's been photographed out with her famous family over the years, and has gone through a few distinct phases. When she was four years old, Angelina revealed that Shiloh wanted to be a boy who fit in with her brothers and dressed her as such during a profile with Vanity Fair (via Today). However, her teen years brought about a more feminine era for the young girl, and there were occasions on which she wore more feminine ensembles to red carpet events. Her style has evolved again since then, of course, with Shiloh embracing a more casual, sporty appearance since leaving home.