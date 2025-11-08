How Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Really Makes All Her Money
Vivian Wilson officially distanced herself from her dad, Elon Musk, in 2022, and is not financially reliant on him either. On the contrary, the billionaire's outspoken estranged daughter has said on several occasions that she receives no funding from him and that she's just fine with that.
Wilson first addressed her financial independence from her father in her March 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, telling the outlet she stopped receiving any funding from him after she came out as transgender. The content creator added that she had yet to capitalize on her fame — and a few months later, she alluded in her interview with The Cut to having gotten most of her financial support at that time from her mom. Having said that, by the time of her interview with The Cut, Wilson had begun earning money as a model, starring in campaigns for Wildfang and TomboyX. That, she told the outlet, was somewhat bittersweet. After all, she'd enjoyed living a normal life under the radar. "I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person ... I kind of miss that," she admitted. But she continued about her burgeoning career, "I like the fact that it makes me money." Plus, as she told Vanity Fair, "I'm really enjoying photography modeling; I think it's really fun and interesting."
By the time of the Teen Vogue Summit in September 2025, Wilson had become financially independent. "Love that for me," she quipped of the matter (via E! News). However, she also gave a shout-out to the outlet for being the catalyst in that. "I'm making money now, but like, pre-Teen Vogue, no," she admitted.
Vivian Wilson is making money but she certainly isn't rich
Vivian Jenna Wilson may have made it crystal clear that her relationship with Elon Musk is far from cozy, but that hasn't stopped people from approaching her for money. In fact, she revealed in her interview with Teen Vogue that some people had even taken to sending Venmo requests.
Regarding her own earnings, Wilson explained in her interview with The Cut that while she was able to support herself with her modeling income, she wasn't exactly living lavishly, either. Au contraire, she clarified, "I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal." Granted, she acknowledged that she probably was better off than many of her peers. "I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," she told the outlet. Even so, there were certain things she did to avoid relying on her mom, Justine Musk (whose divorce from Elon Musk saw her walk with a handsome payout). For one, she told The Cut that she lived with roommates. She also said she tries to save much of her earnings, rather than splurge.
It's worth noting that while Wilson has amassed an impressive TikTok following, she doesn't make much money from it. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Wilson explained, "The videos I make on TikTok are not monetizable." Time will tell whether that changes, but it seems unlikely. After all, she told the outlet of the videos she did share on the platform, "I just make them because it's really fun to do." Wilson might not be as wealthy as her estranged father, but she earns enough to do things on her own terms, and you can't put a price on that.