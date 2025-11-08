How Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Really Makes All Her Money

Vivian Wilson officially distanced herself from her dad, Elon Musk, in 2022, and is not financially reliant on him either. On the contrary, the billionaire's outspoken estranged daughter has said on several occasions that she receives no funding from him and that she's just fine with that.

Wilson first addressed her financial independence from her father in her March 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, telling the outlet she stopped receiving any funding from him after she came out as transgender. The content creator added that she had yet to capitalize on her fame — and a few months later, she alluded in her interview with The Cut to having gotten most of her financial support at that time from her mom. Having said that, by the time of her interview with The Cut, Wilson had begun earning money as a model, starring in campaigns for Wildfang and TomboyX. That, she told the outlet, was somewhat bittersweet. After all, she'd enjoyed living a normal life under the radar. "I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person ... I kind of miss that," she admitted. But she continued about her burgeoning career, "I like the fact that it makes me money." Plus, as she told Vanity Fair, "I'm really enjoying photography modeling; I think it's really fun and interesting."

By the time of the Teen Vogue Summit in September 2025, Wilson had become financially independent. "Love that for me," she quipped of the matter (via E! News). However, she also gave a shout-out to the outlet for being the catalyst in that. "I'm making money now, but like, pre-Teen Vogue, no," she admitted.