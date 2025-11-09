The Moments That Changed Public Opinion About King Charles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Born in 1948, the first child of Queen Elizabeth II has spent his life preparing for the day when he would finally take her place as monarch. That day proved to be a long time coming; when his mother shuffled off this mortal coil in 2023 at age 96, the tragic death of the queen finally placed him on the throne — at the ripe old age of 73.

Since then, King Charles III has embraced the role he'd waited seven decades to fulfil, head of state of the United Kingdom and a whole whack of Commonwealth countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a few Caribbean nations. As such, he's stepped out from his late mother's considerable shadow in order to put his own stamp on the British monarchy.

His success at doing so remains an open question — as will how it ends up impacting the public's opinion of him, both in the U.K. and worldwide. That opinion, of course, has swayed considerably over the years, a pendulum swinging from one extreme to another due to scandals, public statements, his failed marriage to a woman who was infinitely more beloved than he, and even the fragility of his own health.