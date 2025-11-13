Pete Hegseth's Relationship Timelines With His Exes Screams Cheater

Pete Hegseth credits his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, with getting him on the straight and narrow, but talk about the third time being the charm! In addition to the Secretary of Defense War being on missus number three, Hegseth has quite the tainted track record in the love department — and yes, that includes some very interesting overlaps. First, the Trump staffer married Meredith Schwarz, his high school sweetheart. As reported by Vanity Fair, Hegseth and Schwarz were so smitten their classmates deemed them: "Most likely to marry." Five years later, they did just that. However, let's just say the term "Happily ever after" didn't exactly apply here.

Friends of the former couple claimed Schwarz "was gaslighted by [Hegseth] heavily throughout their relationship." The former Fox News host was also unfaithful, and as seen in excerpts from their divorce papers, cited by APM Reports, that was why they ultimately split. According to the Daily Beast, Hegseth told Schwarz about five affairs, among them Samantha Deering, the woman who became his second wife. In fact, it was after he admitted to the infidelity that the future government employee used Schwarz's credit card to book a hotel room for them.

Hegseth's marriage to Deering didn't fare much better. Despite claiming in an essay for Center of the American Experiment that he married her because he'd been raised to respect "fidelity," the TV personality cheated again, this time with Rauchet. In fact, they welcomed a child together in 2017, before he was even divorced from his second wife. As for Rauchet, those familiar with the messy rumors surrounding Hegseth will remember that it was during her pregnancy that he was accused of sexual assault by another woman. Nevertheless, the happy couple wed in 2019.