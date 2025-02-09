Sad Details That Have Come Out About Pete Hegseth's Ex-Wife Samantha
This article includes allegations of domestic violence.
Despite all the scandals that have rocked his reputation, Pete Hegseth officially became the U.S. Secretary of Defense in January 2025. However, questions regarding his shady side have persisted — and some have concerned his second wife, Samantha Deering. In particular, many details seem to suggest that Hegseth wasn't the greatest husband to her.
Arguably, the biggest bombshell to have come out regarding Deering was an affidavit submitted by Danielle Hegseth and obtained by NBC News. Pete's brother's ex-wife claimed to have been aware of abusive behavior in the relationship, alleging that Deering had an escape plan that she discussed with loved ones, as well as a secret code that she would share with them if she felt she needed a quick exit. Pete's former sister-in-law also claimed that she'd been sent that code on one occasion. In addition to that, Danielle also said Deering had told her that once, she "hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety."
It does bear mentioning that Deering herself denied the claims. Speaking to NBC News of her former sister-in-law's affidavit, she said, "I have not and will not comment on my marriage to Pete Hegseth." Deering also clarified that she hadn't requested that anyone say anything on her behalf, either. She ended by saying, "There was no physical abuse in my marriage. This is the only further statement I will make to you ... Please respect this decision." In the wake of that statement, many outlets have noted that Hegseth and Deering agreed as part of their divorce settlement not to disparage one another and to dissuade others from doing so on their behalf. Ultimately, whether that agreement had anything to do with her denial or not, there's no question the situation put Deering under considerable stress.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Pete's mom also accused him of being a bad husband
Danielle Hegseth isn't the only family member to have called out the now-Secretary of Defense for ill-treatment of his second wife. Quite the contrary, his mother lambasted him back in 2018 when he and Samantha Deering were in the middle of their divorce. Among the many things Penelope Hegseth said in an email obtained by The New York Times was an accusation that his antics were abusive. "Sam is a good mother and a good person (under the circumstances that you created) and I know deep down you know that. For you to try to label her as 'unstable' for your own advantage is despicable and abusive. Is there any sense of decency left in you?" she wrote. Penelope also accused him of constant infidelity and demeaning behavior toward women in general.
Of course, some may be aware that Penelope subsequently spoke to Fox News about the situation after the email was published and reiterated in a nearly 20-minute interview that Pete had changed in the time since. However, while she pointed out that she regretted some of the language she used and even said she'd retracted the email hours after sending it, she also didn't deny at any point that Pete had done the things she accused him of several years prior.
One of the key issues Penelope raised on Fox News was that "the Pete of today" was a "good husband to Jen." Sure enough, in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, body language expert Traci Brown confirmed that Pete and his third wife's body language indicated that they were in sync. However, reading between the lines, it's pretty clear to see that he wasn't nearly as good a spouse to Deering.
Pete cheated on Samantha with his current wife
That Pete Hegseth seems to be a better husband to his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, than he was to his second may be a bit of an understatement. After all, the foundation of his third marriage was built while he was still married to Samantha Deering. As if the affair wouldn't have been hurtful enough in itself, Rauchet and Hegseth also welcomed their first child together before the divorce papers were signed. Yikes.
The start of Hegseth's third marriage also included yet another messy detail. As seen in pictures of their rehearsal shared to Hegseth's Instagram, both he and his bride-to-be donned hats bearing the slogan, "Make marriage great again." Way to rub salt in the wound of those he was married to before. Granted, perhaps Hegseth believed himself to be an expert at that point.
Once again, it's clear to see that Hegseth's treatment of his second wife wasn't exactly the kindest. However, here's hoping the third time's the charm for the Fox alum. If his mom's musings on him changing for the better are anything to go by, perhaps "The Pete of today" is a better person all around. Nevertheless, we wish Deering nothing but peace going forward.