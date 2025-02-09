Sad Details That Have Come Out About Pete Hegseth's Ex-Wife Samantha

This article includes allegations of domestic violence.

Despite all the scandals that have rocked his reputation, Pete Hegseth officially became the U.S. Secretary of Defense in January 2025. However, questions regarding his shady side have persisted — and some have concerned his second wife, Samantha Deering. In particular, many details seem to suggest that Hegseth wasn't the greatest husband to her.

Arguably, the biggest bombshell to have come out regarding Deering was an affidavit submitted by Danielle Hegseth and obtained by NBC News. Pete's brother's ex-wife claimed to have been aware of abusive behavior in the relationship, alleging that Deering had an escape plan that she discussed with loved ones, as well as a secret code that she would share with them if she felt she needed a quick exit. Pete's former sister-in-law also claimed that she'd been sent that code on one occasion. In addition to that, Danielle also said Deering had told her that once, she "hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety."

It does bear mentioning that Deering herself denied the claims. Speaking to NBC News of her former sister-in-law's affidavit, she said, "I have not and will not comment on my marriage to Pete Hegseth." Deering also clarified that she hadn't requested that anyone say anything on her behalf, either. She ended by saying, "There was no physical abuse in my marriage. This is the only further statement I will make to you ... Please respect this decision." In the wake of that statement, many outlets have noted that Hegseth and Deering agreed as part of their divorce settlement not to disparage one another and to dissuade others from doing so on their behalf. Ultimately, whether that agreement had anything to do with her denial or not, there's no question the situation put Deering under considerable stress.

