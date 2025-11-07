The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
It's been quite a year for Fox News. The folks at the network fought for Donald Trump's presidential win on November 5, 2024. So, it's only fitting that they let their hair down and celebrated at this year's Fox Nation Patriot Awards on November 6. Fox News' most beloved hosts walked the red carpet and took the stage at their own special award show. So, surely they were all well-dressed for the big night, right? Wrong. So, so wrong.
Fox News may notoriously be home to some of the worst-dressed news personalities, but this red carpet still left us surprised. We may not always agree with the Fox News wardrobe department, but their choices don't usually leave us this confused. Watching folks walk this red carpet inspired the question: What was the theme of this event? One would think it would have been something along the lines of "patriotism" or "we love Fox News" or "Make America Great Again." Instead, it looked like the theme was "a night on the Las Vegas Strip." Sequins and tuxedos and glitter — oh my! The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards' attendees definitely dressed up for the occasion. And, we learned something from their outfits. We actually like their usual pastel pantsuits if the only alternative is something that looks like it was designed for doing a kickline while singing "There's No Business Like Show Business."
Dana Perino's dress looked like a black trash bag in a tiara
Dana Perino is basically Fox News royalty, so she can't be blamed for wearing something with glitz and gold for Fox's biggest night. Unfortunately, the way she did it wasn't ideal. Between the dress' shapeless silhouette, short hemline, and odd off-the-shoulder neckline, it felt a bit boring and casual. Furthermore, the dress was sandwiched between black pumps and her usual blonde lob — both of which looked better suited for a day on the Fox News set than on the red carpet.
In that white jacket, we expected Sean Hannity to perform a Wayne Newton song
Well, if "The Sean Hannity Show" doesn't survive the blue wave, at least his hosting skills can clearly work for a Vegas variety show. A typical black tux can be boring, so the impulse to spice things up a bit is understandable. In this white jacket with black piping and a pocket square to match, though, we were just waiting for Hannity to say, "Please welcome to the stage... Barry Manilow!"
Kayleigh McEnany looked like a broken mirror
Doesn't Kayleigh McEnany know that breaking a mirror will get you seven years of bad luck? Surely cosplaying as a broken mirror will earn you double that. This is tragic news for McEnany, whose asymmetrical, disco ball-inspired gown left us feeling unlucky just looking at it. The top of this dress may have actually worked with a sleeker skirt, a high ponytail, and the right accessories. As it was, though, it felt all-over-the-place and odd.
Erika Kirk confused the award show stage with a Christmas pageant
Stores are kicking off the holiday season early, but surely we can all agree that November 6 is too soon for a Christmas party. Erika Kirk has certainly been confusing the masses with her choices lately. More recently, she raised eyebrows while honoring her late husband at a Turning Point USA event in leather pants. Once again, her mourning wardrobe is looking a lot more like a pop star's tour ensembles. Our advice moving forward? Dark colors, classic silhouettes, and minimal similarities to a Target Dollar Spot Christmas decoration.
Harris Faulkner looked like a piece of spinach
Harris Faulkner may have landed on Popeye's best-dressed list, but alas, we lack the same affinity for the popular protein-packed salad base. Or, at the very least, we don't think it's ideal inspiration for an award show outfit. For starters, the bold green color of Faulkner's gown didn't quite work for her. And pairing that color with the crinkly fabric and ruffle details looked more like a "VeggieTales" cosplay than an actual dressy look.
Jimmy Failla's suit was missing a matching hat for him to pull a rabbit out of
What's a true Las Vegas night without a magic show? Clearly "Fox News Saturday Night" host Jimmy Failla agrees. He pulled out his best magician look for the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards — an event that, for some reason, would have felt incomplete without a "pick a card, any card"-inspired ensemble. In all seriousness, it's unclear why Failla thought these glittery blue lapels were a good look for really any conceivable event.
Griff Jenkins wore his heart on his sleeve and his favorite U.S. landmark on his crotch
"The Fox Nation Patriot Awards are on Thursday, so I have to drop my U.S. Capitol building cummerbund off at the dry cleaner," must have been a thought that went through Griff Jenkins' mind last weekend. We love a great novelty accessory, but this one is extremely strange. He should've paired it with a tie that featured an illustration of the East Wing of the White House getting demolished. It would have been very timely.
Ainsley Earhardt apparently felt inspired by the fancy folded toilet paper in her hotel bathroom
Many of us have been impressed by the creativity and skill behind the fancy folds done with toilet paper we've come across in hotel bathrooms before. But, only a brilliant mind like Ainsley Earhardt's can translate that into a memorable fashion moment. In actuality, this probably wasn't among Earhardt's worst-dressed moments of all time, but between the color, the asymmetrical detail around the waist, and how she accessorized, it was a miss.
Melania Trump's dress looked like Morticia Addams misplaced her ironing board
Why was Melania Trump at an award show? Because she loves Fox News, of course! The first lady took the stage to accept the "Patriot of the Year" award. And, she almost avoided the worst-dressed list, because at this point, if she's not wearing a weird, eye-covering hat, we consider it a win. As far as Melania's outfits that miss the mark go, this one isn't so bad. Still, this dress had way too much gathering, and the zig-zag effect it created didn't work for her.