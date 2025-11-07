The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

It's been quite a year for Fox News. The folks at the network fought for Donald Trump's presidential win on November 5, 2024. So, it's only fitting that they let their hair down and celebrated at this year's Fox Nation Patriot Awards on November 6. Fox News' most beloved hosts walked the red carpet and took the stage at their own special award show. So, surely they were all well-dressed for the big night, right? Wrong. So, so wrong.

Fox News may notoriously be home to some of the worst-dressed news personalities, but this red carpet still left us surprised. We may not always agree with the Fox News wardrobe department, but their choices don't usually leave us this confused. Watching folks walk this red carpet inspired the question: What was the theme of this event? One would think it would have been something along the lines of "patriotism" or "we love Fox News" or "Make America Great Again." Instead, it looked like the theme was "a night on the Las Vegas Strip." Sequins and tuxedos and glitter — oh my! The 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards' attendees definitely dressed up for the occasion. And, we learned something from their outfits. We actually like their usual pastel pantsuits if the only alternative is something that looks like it was designed for doing a kickline while singing "There's No Business Like Show Business."