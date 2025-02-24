The Tragic Truth Of Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany may have been Donald Trump's press secretary, but she's also made a number of headlines in her own right over the years. Unfortunately, not all news is good news, and some of the reasons she's made those headlines have been downright sad.

We'll start with McEnany's BRCA 2 genetic mutation diagnosis. In April 2018, she opened up about the diagnosis in an op-ed for Fox News. "Eight women in my family line have been diagnosed with breast cancer — several in their young 20s," she wrote. Because of just how prevalent the disease was in their family, her mom decided to be tested for the BRCA 2 genetic mutation in 2009. Sadly, she learned that she did have the mutation, but armed with that knowledge, she immediately had a preventative double mastectomy. The very day her mom came out of surgery, McEnany took the same test — and devastatingly found that she had the mutation, too. "A cascade of uncontrollable tears poured down my face as I shared the news with my family," she wrote.

Even with the frightening diagnosis, McEnany's dad reminded her that the one upside was she would be able to look for signs proactively, which she might not have done had she not been tested for the mutation. McEnany wrote that she did just that, but that the experience had nonetheless been terrifying. "My dozens of mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs have been punctuated with false alarms and periods of creeping worry," she shared. McEnany tried to stay calm between each test, which wasn't easy. "There were always reminders — the pink NFL equipment during football season, new studies in the news, or the tragic and growing list of women who have [succumbed] to the ugly disease," she explained. A heartbreaking reality, indeed.