For many people — or at least people of a certain age — the 1980s are considered the high-water mark for music (and entertainment at large). There's no denying that the decade of excess, neon colors, MTV, and Ronald Reagan's America produced some iconic acts and songs, particularly where pop music is concerned.

The '80s was the decade in which Michael Jackson became the King of Pop, Madonna — who's still turning heads today – emerged from the ether to become a veritable superstar. However, it was also the era in which hair bands and glam metal rose to prominence, marking a dramatic tonal shift from the Pink Floyds and the Led Zeppelins of the rock world.

With bands like Poison, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, and Van Halen leading the way, the music scene was awash with teased locks, skintight spandex, loud colors, and louder guitar solos. However, much has changed musically in the decades since the heyday of '80s rock. And many of the rockers themselves have changed even more dramatically than the sounds, morphing from bold, energetic, and over-the-top in appearance to full-on granddad mode in some cases. Here are 10 '80s rock icons who look nothing like they used to.