Side-By-Side Casey DeSantis Pics Prove She Wasn't Immune To 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

It seems inevitable that after brushing shoulders with Donald Trump, Republican women will undergo a mega MAGA metamorphosis. Even Casey DeSantis, whose husband Ron DeSantis is far from best buds with Donald — at the time of posting anyway — fell into the inexorable "Mar-A-Lago face" transformation. And, she fully embraced it, as proven in side-by-side pics of the Floridian first lady, taken just a year and a half apart.

Joe Raedle & Scott Olson/Getty

​In the photo on the left, from a May 2022 press conference at the University of Miami, Casey looks fresh-faced, apple-cheeked, and au naturel. However, it's a whole different aesthetic in the right-hand pic, taken while Casey was stumping for Ron at a November 2023 campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. In it, her features appear sharper. The tip of her nose looks thinner and slightly upturned, her eyes whiter and wider, her cheeks more chiseled, and her eyebrows arched. Not to mention Casey's suspiciously plumped-up pout, which brings to mind Kristi Noem and her purported face-filler obsession.​

Then, of course, there's the addition of all the cosmetic products. Although the application still fell way short of Kimberly Guilfoyle and her cakey makeup, there's no disputing that Casey had significantly upped the greasepaint ante. Her naturally dewy complexion was covered in foundation and powder; her lips had gone from a neutral brown to a bright pink; fluttery eyelash extensions were glued firmly in place, and she was giving off serious JD Vance eyeliner vibes.