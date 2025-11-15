Side-By-Side Casey DeSantis Pics Prove She Wasn't Immune To 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
It seems inevitable that after brushing shoulders with Donald Trump, Republican women will undergo a mega MAGA metamorphosis. Even Casey DeSantis, whose husband Ron DeSantis is far from best buds with Donald — at the time of posting anyway — fell into the inexorable "Mar-A-Lago face" transformation. And, she fully embraced it, as proven in side-by-side pics of the Floridian first lady, taken just a year and a half apart.
In the photo on the left, from a May 2022 press conference at the University of Miami, Casey looks fresh-faced, apple-cheeked, and au naturel. However, it's a whole different aesthetic in the right-hand pic, taken while Casey was stumping for Ron at a November 2023 campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. In it, her features appear sharper. The tip of her nose looks thinner and slightly upturned, her eyes whiter and wider, her cheeks more chiseled, and her eyebrows arched. Not to mention Casey's suspiciously plumped-up pout, which brings to mind Kristi Noem and her purported face-filler obsession.
Then, of course, there's the addition of all the cosmetic products. Although the application still fell way short of Kimberly Guilfoyle and her cakey makeup, there's no disputing that Casey had significantly upped the greasepaint ante. Her naturally dewy complexion was covered in foundation and powder; her lips had gone from a neutral brown to a bright pink; fluttery eyelash extensions were glued firmly in place, and she was giving off serious JD Vance eyeliner vibes.
Casey's future could change as much as her face
When asked in April 2021 if he'd consider Ron DeSantis as a running mate in his 2024 presidential campaign bid, Donald Trump played characteristically coy. "A lot of people like that ... they love that ticket. But certainly, Ron would be considered. He's a great guy," Donald told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.
Alas, however, Donald and Ron's enduringly erratic and unpredictable rollercoaster relationship meant Casey has had to settle for the Florida Governor's Mansion, which is definitely none too shabby despite not being located in D.C.
Meanwhile, Casey's political career appears to be evolving as fast as her face. There's speculation that she's a frontrunner to replace her husband when he leaves office in 2027 — much of it fueled by Ron himself. He's made his feelings clear on why he believes Casey would make the perfect successor. "There's no question about it," Ron told reporters at a Tampa press conference (via The Guardian). "She's someone who has the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles that, you know, anything that we've accomplished, that she'd be able to take to the next level."