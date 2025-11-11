Photo Of Donald Trump Golfing Makeup-Free At Mar-A-Lago Trends For All The Wrong Reasons

Donald Trump's frequent golf trips to Mar-a-Lago have been depressingly old news since the president made the glitzy club his second home during his first presidency. However, a new photo of Trump golfing at the upscale, members-only establishment is trending, not because of the fact that he's, yet again, enjoying leisure time as millions of Americans grapple with losing their SNAP benefits just in time for the holidays, but because of his makeup. Or rather, lack thereof. While the divisive politician is usually ridiculed for the orange-tinted, unevenly applied bronzer he's become synonymous with over the years, Trump has also been heavily criticized for his overall appearance and the health of his natural skin.

Trump at Mar-a-Lago this weekend without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/BUwxD9DPwU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

As you can see above, a candid photo of the Republican leader, sporting rather questionable posture, as he appeared to chat with someone out of the camera's range, quickly made the rounds on social media. For the outing, Trump, who's widely thought to wear makeup, kept things simple, opting for a pair of black pants, a collared shirt, and a white version of his favorite Make America Great Again hat.

Continuing with the casual theme, Trump seemingly didn't wear any makeup, giving the public an up-close-and-personal glimpse at the natural state of his skin, which looked considerably less orange, and shinier, than normal. Trump's detractors got wind of the photo once it was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, and they shared some unflattering takes about the president in his all-natural glory.