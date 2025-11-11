Photo Of Donald Trump Golfing Makeup-Free At Mar-A-Lago Trends For All The Wrong Reasons
Donald Trump's frequent golf trips to Mar-a-Lago have been depressingly old news since the president made the glitzy club his second home during his first presidency. However, a new photo of Trump golfing at the upscale, members-only establishment is trending, not because of the fact that he's, yet again, enjoying leisure time as millions of Americans grapple with losing their SNAP benefits just in time for the holidays, but because of his makeup. Or rather, lack thereof. While the divisive politician is usually ridiculed for the orange-tinted, unevenly applied bronzer he's become synonymous with over the years, Trump has also been heavily criticized for his overall appearance and the health of his natural skin.
Trump at Mar-a-Lago this weekend without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/BUwxD9DPwU
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025
As you can see above, a candid photo of the Republican leader, sporting rather questionable posture, as he appeared to chat with someone out of the camera's range, quickly made the rounds on social media. For the outing, Trump, who's widely thought to wear makeup, kept things simple, opting for a pair of black pants, a collared shirt, and a white version of his favorite Make America Great Again hat.
Continuing with the casual theme, Trump seemingly didn't wear any makeup, giving the public an up-close-and-personal glimpse at the natural state of his skin, which looked considerably less orange, and shinier, than normal. Trump's detractors got wind of the photo once it was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, and they shared some unflattering takes about the president in his all-natural glory.
Social media went to town on a supposedly makeup-free Trump
Social media is not here for Donald Trump's latest Mar-a-Lago look, and they were only too happy to let him know. One X user employed a lot of sarcasm in their take down of the president, writing underneath the photo, "You're so good looking Donald. I've covered all the mirrors in my home because I cannot bear the comparison." A second commenter compared him unfavorably to the Oompa Loompas from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." They railed, "Makeup gone, filters gone, just neck melting into shoulders like gravity filed for revenge. Mar-a-Lago turning into a retirement home for expired spray tans. And His doctors call this healthy?" Interestingly, this isn't the only time that Trump's makeup routine has raised eyebrows this week.
The controversial leader, who's been sporting a large, dark bruise on his right hand for much of 2025, appeared to be trying to cover it up with hand makeup during a public appearance in early November. Unfortunately, whoever applied the concealer and/or foundation did a poor job, leaving Trump with a splotchy patch of poorly-matched makeup that only drew more attention to his hand. As Brandi Boulet, a former makeup artist on "The Apprentice," confirmed to Radar Online, "It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation."
She continued, "Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it's a matter of layering in a way that matches what you've just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color." Clearly, Trump's appearance will always make waves.