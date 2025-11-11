Donald Trump's Blinding New Bleach Job At Veterans Day Outing Is So Distracting

One of Donald Trump's worst bleach jobs came to the forefront at an inopportune time as he attended a Veteran's Day ceremony on November 11. POTUS delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, where he arrived wearing a black coat and dark blue scarf alongside JD Vance. The dark ensemble helped to highlight the crispy new bleach job as Trump's hair was virtually glowing. His trademark golden looks had all but disappeared as the president's hair was stark white and styled in a way that it was swept in multiple directions. Of course, the sides were combed back, and the hair on the top took multiple angles. In the back, Trump swept his hair to the side, while the front of his hair was combed forward — in an effort to obscure his growing bald spot. That most recent dye job had turned his hair almost completely white, and the impact of the bleaching was evident in the very front as that area looked especially fried and lifeless. Snaps from the side also showed how bright Trump's locks were, and portions of bald spots were visible on the side where the parting was clear.

Videos of the commander in chief laying a wreath at the tomb of the unnamed soldier were shared online, and Trump's bleach-ravaged thinning hair was seen swirling in the wind. Meanwhile, the back of his hair must've been aided by industrial-strength hair product, as that remained untouched by the wind gusts. X users noticed that Trump's bleach-thinned hair was taking a beating. "Except for that little tuft in the front, that hair ain't moving! It's glued down," one tweeted.

Perhaps that was one bleach job too many, as this was not the first time Trump's hair had drastically changed color.