Sally Field's Transformation To Gray Hair Has Been Stunning

After emerging on the scene in the 1960s, Sally Field became one of the most acclaimed movie stars in the world in the '70s and '80s. Field's life has not always been easy, and she definitely faced some hurdles early in her career, which is why people loved to root for her when she was at the height of Hollywood. In the decades since she won her second Academy Award, she has continued to prove why she is considered one of the best actresses of all time.

Nowadays, Field may appear in fewer movies and television shows, and a lot of time has passed since audiences fawned over her in the '70s and '80s, but she still commands the spotlight when she makes a public appearance. In recent years, Field has proudly showcased her gray hair, which has been inspiring to see. The actress still looks stunning with gray hair, but let's take a look back at her career and see all the other hairstyles Field has worn over the years.