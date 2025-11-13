Donald Trump Confirms Son Barron's White House Move (But We're Not Buying It)
Donald Trump recently confirmed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, has moved into the White House, but we're having trouble buying it. The president made the admission during a November 2025 Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham to discuss the ongoing (and very, very expensive) White House renovations. When discussing whether or not the real estate mogul's children shared his acute attention to detail, Trump brought up Barron, who chose to attend NYU in 2024. "Barron's going to be tremendous at that," said Donald about his son. "He's very meticulous." When Ingraham about inquired the whereabouts of Barron, who's been MIA from NYU's main campus for months, Donald claimed that he was mere feet away. "He's right upstairs," he replied, adding," He's doing a good job."
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says BARRON TRUMP shares the same builder attention to detail as he
"Barron's gonna be TREMENDOUS at that. He's very meticulous."
"He's right upstairs! He's doing a good job. HE'S TALL." 🔥
INGRAHAM: People think he could be the next Trump... pic.twitter.com/KnXJsH1l1a
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025
Trump's claim comes two months after reports surfaced that Barron had made a rather surprising move regarding his living situation. According to the NY Post, the youngest Trump child had reportedly packed up his life in New York City to move to D.C. so he could attend one of NYU's alternate campuses. This, of course, meant that he left behind his family-owned Trump Tower, where he'd been living instead of campus housing, and had potentially moved into the White House. The only problem is that it's been months since Barron was seen out in public, and there have been no official sightings of him at NYU's D.C. campus, either. It makes you wonder: Where is he? After all, with Barron seen by many Republicans as the potential second coming of his father — a way for his ideology to live on in the next generation — you'd think Donald would want to parade him around as much as possible.
Does Donald Trump think Barron Trump could be president?
Given Donald Trump's failure to convince his wife, Melania Trump, to live in the White House full-time, it's not hard to imagine why he'd want the public to think that his youngest son had returned home. And while it's totally possible that Barron Trump is actually living in Washington, D.C, and just isn't interested in being seen out in public or on camera at this time, we'll believe it once we've seen photo or video proof.
In the meantime, his dad revealed whether or not he believed Barron could follow in his footsteps and become president one day. At the end of his Fox News interview, Laura Ingraham said, "A lot of people think he should be the next Trump president ... a lot of people are wondering which child ..." Donald Trump, however, seemed stumped by the question before delivering a diplomatic response that will probably save him some grief from his family this Thanksgiving. "You know, in a certain way, they all could," he responded.
It's also possible that the president simply sees a different path for his son, Barron. Jack Advent, who recently worked behind the scenes on the Donald's TikTok account, believes that Barron should join TikTok's board after his father essentially "saved" it from being banned in the country. "Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok," Advent said in comments to the Daily Mail in October 2025. "I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using," he continued. So far, the president has yet to comment on Barron's potential TikTok future, but everyone knows he's not against pulling strings to secure his kids high-profile jobs. Just ask Ivanka.