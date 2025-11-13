Donald Trump Confirms Son Barron's White House Move (But We're Not Buying It)

Donald Trump recently confirmed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, has moved into the White House, but we're having trouble buying it. The president made the admission during a November 2025 Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham to discuss the ongoing (and very, very expensive) White House renovations. When discussing whether or not the real estate mogul's children shared his acute attention to detail, Trump brought up Barron, who chose to attend NYU in 2024. "Barron's going to be tremendous at that," said Donald about his son. "He's very meticulous." When Ingraham about inquired the whereabouts of Barron, who's been MIA from NYU's main campus for months, Donald claimed that he was mere feet away. "He's right upstairs," he replied, adding," He's doing a good job."

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says BARRON TRUMP shares the same builder attention to detail as he "Barron's gonna be TREMENDOUS at that. He's very meticulous." "He's right upstairs! He's doing a good job. HE'S TALL." 🔥 INGRAHAM: People think he could be the next Trump... pic.twitter.com/KnXJsH1l1a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Trump's claim comes two months after reports surfaced that Barron had made a rather surprising move regarding his living situation. According to the NY Post, the youngest Trump child had reportedly packed up his life in New York City to move to D.C. so he could attend one of NYU's alternate campuses. This, of course, meant that he left behind his family-owned Trump Tower, where he'd been living instead of campus housing, and had potentially moved into the White House. The only problem is that it's been months since Barron was seen out in public, and there have been no official sightings of him at NYU's D.C. campus, either. It makes you wonder: Where is he? After all, with Barron seen by many Republicans as the potential second coming of his father — a way for his ideology to live on in the next generation — you'd think Donald would want to parade him around as much as possible.