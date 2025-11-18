Rumored Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has built an empire for herself and has picked up plenty of friends along the way. Since she first broke onto the scene way back in 2006, she's proven to have that star power, and she's only become increasingly popular. Over the years, Swift has gotten to know a lot of people in the industry, forming bonds and even having her very own girl squad. As she focused on writing about her love life — both the good and the bad — she spent a lot of her spare time with her friends, many of whom have been by her side through thick and thin. Some of Swift's famous besties include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, and Zoë Kravitz, all of whom are still very much in Swift's circle. However, there are some celebs who are rumored to have had a falling out with the "Opalite" singer, including Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss, whom many fans thought were ride or die for the superstar.

Swift doesn't usually say much about her failed friendships, though many fans were convinced that Swift would include a song or two about "bad blood" in her friend circle on "The Life of a Showgirl." Unfortunately for those hoping for some piping hot tea, Swift stuck to her usual script. Of course, that doesn't mean that we can't take a look at some of the celebs who are rumored to be out of Swift's inner circle — so that's exactly what we'll do.