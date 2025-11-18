Rumored Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has built an empire for herself and has picked up plenty of friends along the way. Since she first broke onto the scene way back in 2006, she's proven to have that star power, and she's only become increasingly popular. Over the years, Swift has gotten to know a lot of people in the industry, forming bonds and even having her very own girl squad. As she focused on writing about her love life — both the good and the bad — she spent a lot of her spare time with her friends, many of whom have been by her side through thick and thin. Some of Swift's famous besties include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, and Zoë Kravitz, all of whom are still very much in Swift's circle. However, there are some celebs who are rumored to have had a falling out with the "Opalite" singer, including Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss, whom many fans thought were ride or die for the superstar.
Swift doesn't usually say much about her failed friendships, though many fans were convinced that Swift would include a song or two about "bad blood" in her friend circle on "The Life of a Showgirl." Unfortunately for those hoping for some piping hot tea, Swift stuck to her usual script. Of course, that doesn't mean that we can't take a look at some of the celebs who are rumored to be out of Swift's inner circle — so that's exactly what we'll do.
Taylor Swift is reportedly no longer friends with Blake Lively
Perhaps the biggest rumor surrounding Taylor Swift's soured friendships involves actor Blake Lively. The two women became friends sometime in 2014 and have been nearly inseparable in the years since — until the mid 2020s. Aside from Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, being invited to Swift's home in Rhode Island for Fourth of July parties, Lively and Reynolds also asked Swift to be the godmother of three of the couple's four children — daughters James, Inez, and Betty. However, when Lively got into a legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, Swift's name came up, and it has reportedly caused the friendship to fall apart.
In August 2025, People magazine reported that Swift and Lively were not speaking after Baldoni filed legal documents accusing Lively of getting Swift involved in a dispute over "It Ends With Us" scenes that Lively wanted to change. Although the complaint has since been dismissed, Swift was actually subpoenaed in the case — which she wasn't too thrilled about. Rather than stick by Lively's side, however, sources say that Swift hit pause on her friendship with "The Shallows" star. And while neither Swift nor Lively has confirmed the status of their friendship, the two haven't been seen together since October 2024. Prior to their supposed falling out, the two were photographed going out in New York City and attending Kansas City football games together.
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' supposed broken friendship happened in 2019
Karlie Kloss was another solid member of Taylor Swift's girl squad for a few years, but it seems as though the two women haven't been friends since before the pandemic. From hitting up Coachella together to spending time at Swift's Rhode Island compound, everything seemed to be going swell for these two — until it didn't. In February 2018, some chatter started circulating online after Kloss was spotted hanging out with former Swift enemy, Katy Perry. That August, however, Kloss shared an Instagram photo of her and Swift behind the scenes during The Reputation World Tour. Two months later, Kloss tied the knot, but Swift didn't attend. Kloss's rep told the media that Swift was "unable to attend due to prior commitments" (via Elle), but that wasn't enough to convince fans that everything was hunky dory between the two.
Lest we forget, it was around this time that Kloss was getting friendly with Scooter Braun (he even attended Kloss's wedding, according to Page Six) — yes, the same Scooter Braun that purchased the masters of Swift's first six albums without her consent. In May 2025, Swift bought back her masters, but her friendship with Kloss doesn't appear to be any better.
Taylor Swift and Miles Teller's friendship is reportedly strained
In 2025, Taylor Swift's friendship with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, appeared to be over. Swift and Sperry had been friends for more than a decade, and the threesome was known to hang out together from time to time. Swift was so close to the duo that she asked them to be in the 2021 music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" — and they did. Now, according to Page Six, Swift, Teller, and Sperry have't been seen together since the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February 2024. And while we don't know exactly what may or may not be going on behind the scenes, Teller's interview with Parade suggests that something happened.
While chatting with Parade in early November 2025, Teller was asked about Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Interestingly, Teller had no idea if he would be invited to the soiree or not at the time — even though he'd been friends with Swift for more than a decade. "That is gonna be, I imagine, one impressive wedding," Teller told the outlet, adding that he's "very happy for them" and he thinks Swift and Kelce are "having a blast." Interestingly, Teller was on the November 12 episode of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, and things seemed more than fine between them as they laughed and joked together throughout the interview. Maybe that's just show business, baby.