The Shady Side Of Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.'s first brush with the law came in 2001, a period in which he was working behind the bar of an establishment in Colorado. As well as serving customers with alcohol, the nepo baby also appeared to like a tipple or two himself, judging by the fact he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

In an interview with The New York Times 16 years later, Trump Jr. discussed the incident that took place during New Orleans' Mardi Gras, for which he allegedly spent nearly half a day in a prison cell: "We have to be honest with ourselves. I'm not good at it, moderation. You have to have the conversation, be a realist, and say, 'I guess I'm not doing myself any favors.'"

The businessman was also happy to address his arrest in 2019 for the book "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." "Once I got going, it wasn't easy to stop me — which, when you're in college, isn't a huge problem, as long as you're getting your work done," he wrote (via Daily Mail), referring to his old drinking habits. "But once I started thinking about a career and a life beyond school, it was. To be honest, I didn't know how to drink in moderation." Just like his father, Donald Trump Jr. now claims to be entirely teetotal.