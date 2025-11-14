JD Vance's Frozen Faced Fox News Appearance Has Him Looking More Tuned Up Than A Car

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Vice President JD Vance has been called into question over his ever-changing appearance. JD's transformation in side-by-side pics is head-turning, to say the least. Long gone are the days of a baby-faced JD, fresh out of Yale law school. These days, the VP prefers to rock a dark beard 24/7. It was actually rumored that JD's signature beard was a point of contention between him and Donald Trump, prior to being tapped as the then-presidential hopeful's running mate. "J.D. has a beard. But Trump is a clean-shaven guy. He just doesn't like facial hair," a source told The Bulwark in July 2024. "You just never know." In the end, however, it appears that JD and his trusty beard won Trump over. "It looks good," Trump said during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show," mere days before he officially tapped JD as his VP pick. "He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln." If you say so, DJT.

Still, it's JD's supposed use of eyeliner and mascara that really gets people worked up. Over the years, he has been unable to beat all of the eyeliner allegations. Even his wife, second lady Usha Vance, has come to his defense over the idea that he wakes up every morning and dutifully applies his own smokey eye. "They're all natural," Usha insisted in a statement to Puck News (via Daily Beast) about his thick, dark lashes. "I've always been jealous of those lashes," she confessed. If there are actually cosmetics at work, the world may never know.