9 Times JD Vance Couldn't Beat The Eyeliner Allegations

Ever since becoming the vice presidential nominee on the Republican Party's 2024 ticket, JD Vance has been bombarded with rumors of wearing eyeliner. Not that there's anything wrong with that. After all, as musician and activist Frank Zappa once said, "Politics is the entertainment branch of industry," and if you're in show business, you'd better look good.

From some perspectives, politics has been less about policy and more about aesthetics for decades. Richard Nixon refused to wear makeup in 1960 for the first televised presidential debate, something he later claimed helped lead to his defeat by John F. Kennedy. Ronald Reagan was certainly used to wearing makeup; he won the presidency partly thanks to his movie star persona. Of course, there's also Donald Trump's makeup routine, which is arguably more involved than any president in American history.

While a bit less attention has been paid to Vance's alleged makeup (which is decidedly less orange), his glammed-up peepers nonetheless blow up social media from time to time, and it's getting hard for him to deny the rumors.