Times Gavin Newsom Proved He's Better At Nicknames Than 'Tiny Hands' Trump

For many years, Gavin Newsom made a point of taking the moral high ground when it came to Donald Trump. However, as of 2025, it seems he's done with playing nice — and as it turns out, the governor of California can be pretty vicious when he chooses to.

First thing's first, a note on those previous attempts at civility. Some will remember that back in 2018, Newsom told KQED, "You've got to have at least some semblance of a relationship [with the president]." As such, he continued, "It's not my intention to wake up every day trying to pick a fight. Quite the contrary." Fast forward to the first summer of Trump's second administration, and it was pretty clear Newsom was at his wits' end with everything from Trump's Truth Social taunts to his brutal nickname "slipping" out (ICYMI, it was "Newscum," and Newsom found it juvenile). Soon, signs of a brutal feud began to show. For one, in response to Trump ordering the National Guard's deployment in Los Angeles, he told MSNBC (via @Acyn) that Trump talked a big game online, despite being civil to his face. "We had a very decent conversation. ... He never once brought up the National Guard. He's a stone cold liar; he said he did," Newsom chided. He then issued a not-so-subtle reminder to Trump that the way he was addressing the situation online wasn't befitting of his rank, noting, "I've always wanted to approach engagement with the president of the United States in a respectful and responsible way."

Suffice it to say, something snapped in Newsom that day, and in the months that followed, we saw him take a very different approach to his online interactions with the president. In fact, he might just have beaten Trump at his own game.