Sabrina Carpenter's Height Difference Next To Taylor Swift Is Eye-Opening

Sabrina Carpenter is known for being tiny, but she looked extra "Short 'N Sweet" during a recent outing with Taylor Swift in New York City. Carpenter, a new member of Swift's girl squad (and former "The Eras Tour" opener), accompanied Swift for a night out on the town in the Big Apple. And though the duo made a rather stylish pair in their fall-approved looks, a photo of their late-night stroll has gone viral because of their striking height difference — Swift looked nearly twice Carpenter's height as they made their way across the dark, damp pavement. And though some of the contrast can probably be chalked up to the angle of the camera, it's clear that Swift is nearly a foot taller than the 5-foot-tall Carpenter.

Aeon/Getty

Unsurprisingly, social media had some rather strong (and hilarious) reactions when reacting to the viral photo, which has been viewed over 3.7 million times. "Taylor look like a mom taking her daughter out for dinner," said a fan on X. A second user called out Swift for wearing high heels while out with Carpenter. "Not taylor wearing these high *ss heels knowing she's hanging with 4'11 Sabrina," they wrote. A third fan offered up a compromise, tweeting, "Sabrina needs stilts if Taylor's gonna wear those shoes lol." Meanwhile, another user compared the shot to an old photo of Swift soaring over another star at the VMAs. "It's giving that photo of Taylor and Bruno Mars," they wrote.