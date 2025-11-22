Sabrina Carpenter's Height Difference Next To Taylor Swift Is Eye-Opening
Sabrina Carpenter is known for being tiny, but she looked extra "Short 'N Sweet" during a recent outing with Taylor Swift in New York City. Carpenter, a new member of Swift's girl squad (and former "The Eras Tour" opener), accompanied Swift for a night out on the town in the Big Apple. And though the duo made a rather stylish pair in their fall-approved looks, a photo of their late-night stroll has gone viral because of their striking height difference — Swift looked nearly twice Carpenter's height as they made their way across the dark, damp pavement. And though some of the contrast can probably be chalked up to the angle of the camera, it's clear that Swift is nearly a foot taller than the 5-foot-tall Carpenter.
Unsurprisingly, social media had some rather strong (and hilarious) reactions when reacting to the viral photo, which has been viewed over 3.7 million times. "Taylor look like a mom taking her daughter out for dinner," said a fan on X. A second user called out Swift for wearing high heels while out with Carpenter. "Not taylor wearing these high *ss heels knowing she's hanging with 4'11 Sabrina," they wrote. A third fan offered up a compromise, tweeting, "Sabrina needs stilts if Taylor's gonna wear those shoes lol." Meanwhile, another user compared the shot to an old photo of Swift soaring over another star at the VMAs. "It's giving that photo of Taylor and Bruno Mars," they wrote.
Travis Kelce beats Taylor Swift in the height department
Taylor Swift's model height may be extra apparent when she's hanging out with her friend and peer, Sabrina Carpenter, but she's not always the tallest person in the room (or on the street). Since Swift's relationship timeline with NFL star Travis Kelce kicked off in 2023, the future spouses have enjoyed many public outings that put their own height difference on display. While Swift exposed her height insecurities in 2022's "Anti-Hero," where she sang about how her height made her feel like a "monster on the hill," she'll never have to feel like that with Kelce, who soars high above her at 6 feet, 5 inches.
the height differences here are hilarious sorry pic.twitter.com/mMCzAGtugP
— annie❤️🔥 (@graynovember13) November 8, 2025
Of course, Kelce's tall stature isn't the only thing that attracted Swift to her future husband. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Swift described the football star as her "favorite person." In the rather gushing interview, she said, "He's just my favorite person I've ever met — no offense to everyone else." She also delighted in the prospect of spending the rest of her life with him. "But the fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever is just like, that's the whole thing," she continued, adding, "You look at that [engagement ring], and you're like, 'I'm going to hang out with him forever, and this represents that.'" How stinking cute!