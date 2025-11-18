Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Legs For Days In Tasteless Outfit For Greek Sports Game
Kimberly Guilfoyle kicked off her start as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on a rather tasteless note. Months after Guilfoyle's new role was announced by President Donald Trump, who gave her the prestigious role, she officially started her new job in November. Guilfoyle — who will reportedly be living lavishly in Greece during her tenure — wasted no time with her engagements. Unfortunately, during one such engagement, Guilfoyle made another fashion gaffe that the public won't soon forget.
One of her first engagements included a visit with Archbishop Ieronymos II, who's the leader of Greece's Orthodox church. "It's wonderful to be here and I'm just very grateful that President Trump has blessed me with the opportunity to serve the United States here in Greece, for the relationship that we have and for that growing and blossoming going forward," said Guilfoyle in the statement in early November, per AP News. Guilfoyle has sported many an inappropriate outfit, though she kept things chic and classy when meeting the archbishop. However, while attending a local basketball game, Guilfoyle had a major fashion fail.
As you can see above, Guilfoyle, despite her shiny new ambassador title, wore a rather revealing white, two-piece set with a thigh split that may not have been the best choice for a work-related event, especially considering that she later posed with a photo with the presidents of the Olympiacos B.C (the basketball team that invited her).
Kimberly Guilfoyle wants to get remarried
Kimberly Guilfoyle's leggy look may not have been the most appropriate choice for her official outing at the basketball game, but it probably won't hurt her in the dating department. After all, Guilfoyle recently spilled the beans that she's in the market for a new husband. While discussing her past visits to Greece with Greece's president in November 2025, Guilfoyle noted the time that she covered the Olympics in 2004, before slipping in the fact that it was also the place she honeymooned with her first ex-husband, future California governor, Gavin Newsom. "I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon ...We'll work on getting a new husband,'" she said, per the Daily Mail.
Speaking of Newsom, although it sometimes appears that Guilfoyle and Newsom haven't been able to stand each other since their divorce in the mid-2000s, they're apparently much closer behind the scenes than we knew. At least according to Guilfoyle, who updated the public about not only her relationship with Newsom, but also her bond with her second ex-husband, Eric Villency. According to Suggest, Guilfoyle revealed that she and Newsom were actually on friendly terms even though they decided to split, which is kinda of big considering that Newsom is one of Trump's fiercest critics, while Guilfoyle is one of his most loyal followers. Her relationship with Villency sounds even stronger. "I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan," Guilfoyle admitted. "It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship," she continued.