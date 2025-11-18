Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Legs For Days In Tasteless Outfit For Greek Sports Game

Kimberly Guilfoyle kicked off her start as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on a rather tasteless note. Months after Guilfoyle's new role was announced by President Donald Trump, who gave her the prestigious role, she officially started her new job in November. Guilfoyle — who will reportedly be living lavishly in Greece during her tenure — wasted no time with her engagements. Unfortunately, during one such engagement, Guilfoyle made another fashion gaffe that the public won't soon forget.

One of her first engagements included a visit with Archbishop Ieronymos II, who's the leader of Greece's Orthodox church. "It's wonderful to be here and I'm just very grateful that President Trump has blessed me with the opportunity to serve the United States here in Greece, for the relationship that we have and for that growing and blossoming going forward," said Guilfoyle in the statement in early November, per AP News. Guilfoyle has sported many an inappropriate outfit, though she kept things chic and classy when meeting the archbishop. However, while attending a local basketball game, Guilfoyle had a major fashion fail.

As you can see above, Guilfoyle, despite her shiny new ambassador title, wore a rather revealing white, two-piece set with a thigh split that may not have been the best choice for a work-related event, especially considering that she later posed with a photo with the presidents of the Olympiacos B.C (the basketball team that invited her).