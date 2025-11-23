HGTV Stars Who Totally Crashed And Burned

Identical twin brothers David and Jason Benham looked all set to become HGTV's hottest new stars in 2014 when they landed the hosting gig on "Flip It Forward." But the home improvement show never made it to air after David's controversial comments forced the network to pull the plug.

According to a report from People for the American Way's Right Wing Watch, David holds extremist views about the LGBTQ community, declaring that its ideologies are harming the country and comparing same-sex marriage to Nazism. Following the show's cancellation, the real estate entrepreneur — who also voiced controversial views about abortion and Muslim people — told Deadline that he and Jason were victims of a smear campaign, but confirmed his concerns about a supposed gay "agenda."

Three years later, the siblings doubled down on this belief in a piece for Charisma News (via Out), arguing that homophobia didn't exist. "To say otherwise is disingenuous at best and misleading at worst," they wrote. "You see, this conversation or debate over religious liberty has been framed to suggest Christian business owners are refusing to serve gay people in this country — when in actuality nothing could be further from the truth." In 2020, David was arrested for disregarding pandemic restrictions when staging an anti-abortion protest outside a North Carolina clinic. Just like the Benham brothers — who didn't even get their chance on TV before their cancellation – here's a look at some other reality TV stars who destroyed their careers in minutes.