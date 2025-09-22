The Shady Side Of HGTV Star Christina Haack
When you think of HGTV stars, drama isn't usually what comes to mind. But when it comes to "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack, it's usually the very first thing that comes to mind. The blonde beauty rose to fame back in 2013 alongside her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on the HGTV series, which showcased the couple's impressive ability to completely renovate homes and make a lot of money in the process.
Haack's scandals started just three years after she stepped into the spotlight, when her relationship with El Moussa started to crumble. The duo made headlines for all the wrong reasons after an infamously messy incident between the couple ended in El Moussa jumping their fence and running off with a gun in 2016. By January 2017, the marriage was over as El Moussa filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Unfortunately, the divorce wouldn't be Haack's only failed nuptials. The interior designer would go on to marry and divorce two more times in the span of six years — and her messy love life isn't the only controversial thing about the star. We're diving into the shady side of the popular HGTV star.
Christina Haack was involved with a shady real estate seminar that took advantage of her fans
Christina Haack's fans were first introduced to her on HGTV's "Flip or Flop," which co-starred her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple met in the real estate industry then got rich flipping homes for major profit. The couple kept things real on camera and amassed a major fan base, so when they started advertising a real estate seminar called "Success Path Education," their fans quickly signed up. The only problem? When fans showed up, Haack and El Moussa were nowhere to be seen.
Fan Doug Stephens enrolled after seeing an advertisement for the seminar with the couple's photo featured, but later told "Good Morning America" the course was not what he expected, explaining, "If you think you're getting Tarek and Christina, you're not going to get them. You're going to get some sales pitch the entire time."
Stephens spent a large chunk of money, telling the outlet, "I paid almost $2,000 for the conference, and I paid $1,000 for some software, so I paid almost $3,000. For me to give up almost $3,000 was a huge sacrifice." But Haack stood by the seminars, telling ABC News, "I stand by our product. It's our tools, it's our system. It's what Tarek and I do. I've only heard very minimal complaints." Those complaints ultimately weren't minimal — the FTC and Utah's Department of Commerce's Division of Consumer Protection awarded former customers of the seminar's parent company, Zurixx, $12 million in refunds.
The first of multiple cheating rumors swirled around Christina Haack during her first divorce
In January 2017, Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from Christina Haack. At the time, a source told TMZ, "It's civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work if they want to continue monetizing what they do." While they attempted to keep things friendly for the cameras, their celebrity status meant the rumor mill instantly started swirling with reasons for their split.
InTouch reported that Haack had been busted texting with another man prior to their split — the same man she was dating in the wake of the divorce, Gary Anderson. The outlet explained that Anderson had been hired by the couple as a contractor in 2015, with a source adding, "Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence." The source added that El Moussa eventually stumbled upon proof, sharing, "Tarek saw Christina's phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary."
The couple denied these claims. They put out a statement to InTouch that negated the rumors, explaining, "Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation ..." El Moussa doubled down on this claim a few months later on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show, confirming that while Haack did go on to have a relationship with the couple's former contractor, it wasn't behind his back. "She wasn't cheating on me. He was at my home and behind the scenes, but I actually have not seen him since," he said, per a report by the Daily Mail.
Christina Haack dated three men and got married within a year of her divorce from Tarek El Moussa
Just thirteen months after Christina Haack had taken to Instagram to announce her split from "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, she had another kind of announcement to drop — a new man. In January 2018, Haack posted a photo riding bikes alongside British television presenter Ant Anstead. This new man was certainly not the first relationship the HGTV star entered post-divorce. She was linked to her and El Moussa's former contractor, Gary Anderson, directly following her divorce, and also had a quick romance with businessman Doug Spedding from July to October 2017. It was later revealed that she and Anstead started dating in October 2017.
The relationship with Anstead moved swiftly. By the end of the year, the couple was married. They wed in a surprise December 2018 ceremony at Haack's home in Newport Beach, California. By March 2019, Haack and Anstead announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Hudson, was born in September 2019, a milestone chronicled on HGTV's "Christina on the Coast."
Exactly one year after welcoming Hudson, the couple announced their split via a since-deleted Instagram post. People reported on the announcement, revealing Haack shared, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Christina Haack's second divorce was messier than her first
While Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's divorce was filled with scandal, she managed to top it with her second divorce from Ant Anstead. He filed for sole custody of their son, Hudson, in April 2022. That news itself was already surprising, but it became even more explosive after TMZ uncovered some bombshell allegations in his filing documents.
Among the crazy revelations? Anstead claimed that Haack spent an average of "9 full days each month" with her son over the last 20 months since their split. He added that on the rare occasions when Hudson is in her care, Haack uses him in paid posts on social media and asked the judge to stop it. In the wake of the news, Haack spoke directly to TMZ, sharing, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
Haack later fought back in court against Anstead's claims. TMZ reported that among her rebuttals, Haack wrote, "I have never once commercialized, been paid to use, or used Hudson as a prop or a promotional tool for any television program or product." Anstead was ultimately denied full custody.
Christina Haack doesn't just have male drama — she has female drama, too
Christina Haack has not only faced plenty of romantic drama, but she's also had some problems with women. In 2022, during her legal issues with ex Ant Anstead over custody of their son, Haack got into an altercation with her ex Tarek El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The Daily Mail reported that Haack and Heather seemed to get into a heated argument while attending their son's soccer game.
While the outlet wasn't privy to what started the fight, they did have photos of Tarek pulling Heather away from Haack by the arm. They also mentioned that Tarek and Haack's new husband, Joshua Hall, later got into it as well. The men's argument got so heated that one of the soccer coaches had to intervene and separate them.
After the fight made headlines, the two couples put out a statement to People, which read, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward." It ended up proving true — both couples would go on to appear on an HGTV show together in 2025. The series, "The Flip Off," followed both competing duos to determine who the better house flipper truly is.
When she linked up with her third husband, Christina Haack shaded her exes on social media
One month after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead, Christina Haack had a new man in her life. Though she originally kept this relationship private, People reported the HGTV star was dating again in July 2021. A source told the outlet, "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."
Keeping things to herself didn't last long — it was later discovered that Haack was dating real estate agent Joshua Hall, and they announced their engagement just a few months later in September 2021. She'd also reveal that they started seeing each other as early as March 2021 in a since-deleted Instagram post reported by People.
Months after her engagement, Haack found herself in hot water after being accused of throwing shade at her exes, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. The post, which has since been deleted, read, "Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," per People.
After people started assuming she was referring to her ex-husbands, Haack returned to Instagram to write a story that read, "My posts are never 'throwing shade' at anyone. I don't even think like [that]. I live in the present not the past. I'm focused on Josh and the kids and work... nothing and no one else."
You can watch the end of Christina Haack's third marriage on camera
Third time is the charm? In April 2022, TMZ reported that Christina Haack and Joshua Hall tied the knot. The couple hadn't yet announced the news themselves, but the outlet reported that they had wed sometime in the last six months. They would go on to have a ceremony that September in Maui, Hawaii, with People reporting that she wrote "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be" in a since-deleted Instagram post.
In July 2024, Hall filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Things quickly got messy, and like her previous marriages, its demise was televised. Hall, Haack, and her ex, Tarek El Moussa, along with El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, had been filming a new HGTV series called "The Flip Off." On the show, Hall doesn't seem thrilled about working with Haack's ex, at one point saying, "Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." He then says she is "rude" and says, "I wish you'd just shut up already." Cameras were also rolling when Haack sat down with El Moussa to share that she and Hall had split.
Haack later told Us Weekly about working with another ex, revealing, "Josh was very hard to film with. He didn't get it ... And I'm like, 'I'm making a TV show.'" She added she was happy he exited the show early, "because the show would've sucked."
Christina Haack was accused of cheating again following her third marriage
Another divorce, another round of cheating rumors! Following Christina Haack's split from Joshua Hall, rumors started in April 2025 that she had been involved with another man while still legally married. This time, the accusations came from an interesting source — the ex-girlfriend of Haack's new man, Christopher Larocca. Andrea Deanna, who dated Larocca for two years, went straight to the Daily Mail to claim that her ex and Haack were both cheaters.
"While we were still dating, [Larocca and Haack] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together," Deanna revealed to the outlet. A representative for Hall seemed to confirm the rumors, telling Daily Mail, "We are not surprised about these rumors at all. What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question."
A representative for Larocca told the outlet that he "categorically denies" the claims, noting, "He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack. Any statement that they met in June is untrue." And finally, Haack's publicist also put out a statement following the news, telling Daily Mail, "This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris."
Haack and Larocca first made headlines in January 2025, followed by a public makeout session in February.
After her third divorce, Christina Haack's ex trashed her in the press
Christina Haack's third public divorce may take the cake when it comes to scandal and drama. While her previous splits involved scandals with guns and messy custody battles, her third ended with Hall taking multiple opportunities to trash her in the press and on social media. Hall's first move came after largely staying quiet following their 2024 split, when he gave his first public interview to the Daily Mail in September 2025.
"I was trying to be respectful of her children and both of our families, and I didn't have the need for public opinion. I don't need to impress people. I don't need them to know my personal business. I'm more of a private person," Hall began. "Everything previously reported was only her side, and just because she says it doesn't make it true." Hall said the way Haack spoke of their private matters publicly "lacked class," and added, "'... the behaving like a pissed off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do."
In another bit of irony, just a few days before giving the interview to Daily Mail, Hall had posted on his Instagram a photo with his horse and the following caption, "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality... Finally, legally divorced and a free man ... Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."