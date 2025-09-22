The Shady Side Of HGTV Star Christina Haack

When you think of HGTV stars, drama isn't usually what comes to mind. But when it comes to "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack, it's usually the very first thing that comes to mind. The blonde beauty rose to fame back in 2013 alongside her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on the HGTV series, which showcased the couple's impressive ability to completely renovate homes and make a lot of money in the process.

Haack's scandals started just three years after she stepped into the spotlight, when her relationship with El Moussa started to crumble. The duo made headlines for all the wrong reasons after an infamously messy incident between the couple ended in El Moussa jumping their fence and running off with a gun in 2016. By January 2017, the marriage was over as El Moussa filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Unfortunately, the divorce wouldn't be Haack's only failed nuptials. The interior designer would go on to marry and divorce two more times in the span of six years — and her messy love life isn't the only controversial thing about the star. We're diving into the shady side of the popular HGTV star.