What All Of HGTV Star Christina Haack's Exes Have Spilled About Her
HGTV's Christina Haack has been put through the wringer when it comes to love. She's the first to admit she hasn't always made the best choices in matters of the heart, and her rocky relationship history certainly reflects that. Over the past 20 years, she's been married and divorced exactly three times: first to her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, then to Ant Anstead, and finally, to Josh Hall.
"As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment — not sure what took me so long — and for sure a history of co-dependency issues, things can be challenging. And by 'things' I mean 'me,'" Haack wrote in a personal message on Instagram. "At 41, I'm finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100." Despite going through a string of divorces, the real estate investor and television personality hasn't exactly ruled out the idea of saying "I do" once more. Perhaps the fourth time's a charm? "I'll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she told Us Weekly in January 2025.
These days, it seems she's found love again with the CEO and president of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca, whom Haack started seeing shortly after finalizing her divorce from Hall. Whether this one will stick around is anyone's guess for now, but going by what her ex-husbands have had to say about her, he'd better buckle up, because he's in for a wild ride.
Tarek El Moussa took the blame for their split
For years, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were considered the golden couple of HGTV, thanks to the major success of their home renovation series "Flip or Flop." After a string of marital issues and personal struggles — including a scary gun incident that marked a turning point in their relationship — they announced that they were getting divorced in 2016 after seven years of marriage. "Like any couple, we had our share of issues. But we went through a lot in a short amount of time," Haack explained, citing a miscarriage and the stress of raising their children while also working together. (The two are parents to daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James.) "We weren't able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren't even driving to set together," she told People.
El Moussa would later go on record to acknowledge his own role in the split. "I wasn't the best guy during those years," he confessed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2024. He pointed to his back-to-back cancer diagnoses (thyroid and testicular cancer, to be exact) and subsequent hormone treatments as the root of his emotional struggles during that time. Looking back, he understood why Haack ultimately chose to walk away. "I hold nothing against Christina," he said in an interview with People. "I don't blame her. We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view," El Moussa added.
Ant Anstead accused Christina Haack of exploiting their son for her personal gain
It didn't take long for Christina Haack to find love again after her first divorce. In 2018, she married her second husband, Ant Anstead, but the two also called it quits just after two years of marriage. "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly," Anstead wrote in a brief Instagram statement, shortly after Haack confirmed their split. He claimed that he was not the one who initiated the breakup and had been hoping they could reconcile and make things work. "I never gave up on us," stressed Anstead. "I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
The two became embroiled in a bitter custody battle after Anstead sought full joint custody of their son over claims that he was being exploited by Haack for her "professional and financial gain," according to Business Insider. After months of legal back-and-forth, they finally reached an agreement, maintaining joint physical and legal custody of Hudson London in 2022. However, things remained frosty between them until 2024, when Haack decided it was time to get back into Anstead's good graces amid her divorce from Josh Hall.
"As parents, it took us four and a half years to get to that point, which is really shameful," Anstead said of his co-parenting relationship with Haack in a February 2025 episode of "The Flip Off" (via People). "The relationship that we have now is really, really important. And it's been a transformation." He also emphasized that, as the mother of his youngest son, he will always be in Haack's corner. "Ultimately, I have to stand by the mother of my kid," the "Wheeler Dealers" host stressed. "It puts Christina and me on the same team forever."
Joshua Hall said he didn't want the divorce
Christina Haack's relationship with police officer-turned-real estate agent Joshua Hall got off to a promising start — or so it seemed. With the ink still drying on her divorce settlement with Ant Anstead, the HGTV star confirmed her romance with Hall while they were in Mexico together to celebrate her 38th birthday. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," said Haack in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Today). A source told People that the two were instantly drawn to each other. "It was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."
Indeed, the pair wasted no time sealing the deal and quietly tied the knot in 2021, less than a year after they started dating. Unfortunately, their wedded bliss was short-lived, and they eventually parted ways just after two years of marriage. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Hall stressed in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Page Six). He also refused to badmouth his ex-wife on social media out of respect for her children and Haack's family. "Unfortunately the internet is forever," added the Texas-based realtor.
Amid her financial drama with Hall, Haack said she regretted not having a prenup and having gone through with the marriage at all. As reported by Us Weekly, she and her estranged husband finally reached a divorce settlement after months of legal wrangling in May 2025. In a statement on Instagram, Haack said she was glad to be putting this mess behind her. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings," the "Christina on the Coast" host also wrote.