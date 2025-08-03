What All Of HGTV Star Christina Haack's Exes Have Spilled About Her

HGTV's Christina Haack has been put through the wringer when it comes to love. She's the first to admit she hasn't always made the best choices in matters of the heart, and her rocky relationship history certainly reflects that. Over the past 20 years, she's been married and divorced exactly three times: first to her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa, then to Ant Anstead, and finally, to Josh Hall.

"As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment — not sure what took me so long — and for sure a history of co-dependency issues, things can be challenging. And by 'things' I mean 'me,'" Haack wrote in a personal message on Instagram. "At 41, I'm finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100." Despite going through a string of divorces, the real estate investor and television personality hasn't exactly ruled out the idea of saying "I do" once more. Perhaps the fourth time's a charm? "I'll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she told Us Weekly in January 2025.

These days, it seems she's found love again with the CEO and president of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca, whom Haack started seeing shortly after finalizing her divorce from Hall. Whether this one will stick around is anyone's guess for now, but going by what her ex-husbands have had to say about her, he'd better buckle up, because he's in for a wild ride.