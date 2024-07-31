Christina Hall Is Working Overtime To Get Back Into Ant Anstead's Good Graces Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Hall is kicking off her sexy single era by offering an olive branch to one of her three ex-husbands, Ant Anstead. The move just happened to come soon after the "Christina in the Country" star suddenly found herself partnerless ahead of the premiere of her new HGTV series, "The Flip Off."

On the show, Christina was supposed to work alongside her husband of less than three years, walking red flag Josh Hall. However, the pair's divorce drama just seems too messy for them to have any chance of making like Christina and her ex-hubby, Tarek El Moussa, by trying to work together. Then again, Christina is trying to rebuild some semblance of a relationship with Anstead, so who knows what the future holds?

According to Us Weekly, Christina began following Anstead's Instagram account after announcing her split from Josh. In response to an Instagram follower who suggested that Anstead could be her new partner on "The Flip Off," Christina also revealed that she's receptive to the possibility. "LOL that would be genius 'ratings' idea just sayin," she wrote. There's no word yet on how her ex feels about this idea, but Christina and Anstead previously faced off in an ugly custody dispute over their son, Hudson, that thankfully ended in 2022. Fans also have their own idea for what they want the new iteration of "The Flip Off" to look like — and some of them aren't impressed with Christina's cordial overture.