Tragic Details About HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Life

As revealed in his 2024 book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress — in Real Estate, Business, and Life," Tarek El Moussa was a part of his school's baseball team and envisioned a career in the sport. Sadly, shortly after entering high school, he sustained a catastrophic injury to his shoulder, and it shattered not only his aspirations but also his spirit. He wrote in the book, "I stayed on the team over the next three years, suiting up, shagging balls, and hoping things would get better. But by senior year, I knew my dream had come to an end."

Having his career plans gradually fall apart right in front of his eyes, El Moussa tried finding solace in alcohol. As he noted in a December 2023 Instagram post, "At 19 my life went downhill in what felt like over night. I gained 50 pounds, lost my confidence, lost my hope, and became a raging alcoholic."

El Moussa's dependence on alcohol was severe enough to keep him from moving forward in life, but he did eventually manage to feel motivated to make things better. At the age of 20, a down-and-out El Moussa living in his mother's garage realized he wanted a lot more in life and made efforts to make that happen. In September 2023, he shared his story on Instagram, writing, "I started taking real estate serious and decided to work harder then ever before for 90 days straight. ... 90 days later I made around $130,000 in commission selling houses and never looked back."

