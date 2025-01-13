HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
It's no secret that Tarek El Moussa is one of the wealthiest HGTV alums out there. Instead of attending college, El Moussa obtained his real estate license at 21. Today, the star of "The Flipping El Moussas" is worth approximately $15 million. With over 200 rental properties on top of his many HGTV shows and appearances, it seems El Moussa lives quite the lavish life (even if he's one of many HGTV stars whose marriage ended in divorce).
Like most multi-millionaires, El Moussa strives to spend his money on things that improve his life with a sense of luxury and status. Known for loving all things motor-vehicle related, it's no surprise that El Moussa has spent quite a bit of cash on things like attending a high-end racing school, owning a fully decked-out Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, and even proudly owning a yacht. However, El Moussa is also quite the altruist who loves dropping a large chunk of change on gifts for his loved ones. Here's a quick round-up of the wildly lavish lifestyle of Tarek El Moussa.
Tarek El Moussa has a luxury a yacht
Back in March 2019, Tarek El Moussa casually made a yacht reveal on Instagram. Under the guise of asking if he should wear more white T-shirts on his shows, El Moussa leans into the nautical life by showing off both his watch and his yacht in one go. Posing casually and looking incredibly dapper, the "Flip or Flop" star makes it clear he was built to enjoy the finer things in life.
Technically, El Moussa bought the almost $1 million yacht with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, but it seems he got to keep it in the divorce. The yacht is designed similarly to a house, with connected levels, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, and a living room. It even includes a laundry room, a central air system, and a kitchen. In an interview with the LA Times, El Moussa said of his yacht, "It's like therapy, just to be out in the middle of the ocean. Sometimes I take it out by myself and just float. You don't feel like you have to go, go, go, because there's nowhere to go."
Tarek El Moussa's expensive gift-giving
Seen here back in 2022, Tarek El Moussa was "caught by the paparazzi securing all the bags," according to his Instagram. The bags Tarek is boasting about are from some high-end designers, including Louis Vuitton and Versace. Ever the doting wife-guy, the HGTV star admitted in his post that the paps caught him "holding Heather's gifts." The lucky lady was surely in for quite the parcel of gifts. Showering his wife with such lavish treats might just be why so many HGTV fans can't stand Heather Rae El Moussa.
Tarek met Heather through mutual friends back in 2019, and the couple has been starry-eyed for each other ever since. It seems that one of Tarek's love languages is gift-giving, and Heather is more than happy to receive such wonderful and thoughtful pieces. However, Tarek made sure to build up an array of gifts for Heather before they eventually tied the knot in 2021. In fact, there was one very important and expensive gift Tarek made sure to secure for Heather — the ring he used to propose to the former Playboy model was quite the stunner.
The giant wedding ring Tarek got for his bride
Under the guise of celebrating the anniversary of their first date, Tarek El Moussa ended up popping the question to the now-Heather Rae El Moussa while the two were on a quick getaway to Catalina Island, California. The ring Tarek found was an eight-carat colorless emerald-cut diamond that took quite an effort to find. Wanting everything to be perfect, Tarek told E! News, "I had diamonds flying in from all around the world," before landing on the one he knew was the exact fit. The gold band Tarek picked matched the other jewelry he had given to Heather over their year of courtship (future husbands of the world, take note of this attention to detail!). He even mentioned to People that he intended to work together with Heather to add more pieces to the ring as their future unfolds together.
After Heather obviously said yes to both Tarek and the ring. The Diamond Pro estimates a sparkler like this could cost between $100,000 and $320,000. Following the engagement, the couple went about planning their opulent wedding. At one point, they even scratched their original idea, sent out new invitations, and started over. That's something a regular couple on a budget absolutely could not do for their big day. Don't worry — it all worked out for the two, with Tarek often letting Heather pick out any and every option she wanted, even if they were on the higher end.
Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae went to an expensive racing school
Known for loving all things related to motorsports, Tarek El Moussa treated himself and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to a trip to the acclaimed Radford Racing School. Set in the sprawling desert of Chandler, Arizona, attendees can pay upward of $2,000 for a one-day lesson on a professional racing track. These lessons came after Tarek gave Heather a Ferrari for her birthday in September 2019.
The Ferrari gift was given after the couple had been dating only for a few months, but it clearly sent the message the "Selling Sunset" star wanted. In a super sweet Instagram post, Heather gushed about how, on her first date, she divulged to Tarek that her dream car had always been a white Ferrari, and once again, Tarek took note and followed through. The gift almost left her speechless, but she was able to say in her post, "I've had the best birthday with the best man."
The home of Tarek and Heather Rae is extra lavish
Even though Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa were quick to settle into their lives together, the HGTV powerhouse couple, of course, had to create their dream home. The two first went in together on a Costa Mesa farmhouse but were ready to sell and upgrade to their dream home by 2020. According to the LA Times, the couple bought a sprawling estate in Newport Beach, California, for $3.125 million (they may have snagged a pandemic-era deal on it, as records also show the house sold for a little over $3.8 million back in 2018, but of course, the "Flipping El Moussas" stars would secure a good price).
Using their inherent design skills, the duo revamped their 3,000-square-foot luxury home over the course of several years. The house boasts crisp lines, a neutral color palette that always looks clean and classy, and a delightfully cozy back patio. Plus, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, there's plenty of room for their growing and blended family. Tarek and Heather welcomed their first son together, Tristan, back in 2023. The two share custody of Taylor and Brayden with Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall. It seems the luxurious life looks good on this glowing family.