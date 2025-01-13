HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Under the guise of celebrating the anniversary of their first date, Tarek El Moussa ended up popping the question to the now-Heather Rae El Moussa while the two were on a quick getaway to Catalina Island, California. The ring Tarek found was an eight-carat colorless emerald-cut diamond that took quite an effort to find. Wanting everything to be perfect, Tarek told E! News, "I had diamonds flying in from all around the world," before landing on the one he knew was the exact fit. The gold band Tarek picked matched the other jewelry he had given to Heather over their year of courtship (future husbands of the world, take note of this attention to detail!). He even mentioned to People that he intended to work together with Heather to add more pieces to the ring as their future unfolds together.

After Heather obviously said yes to both Tarek and the ring. The Diamond Pro estimates a sparkler like this could cost between $100,000 and $320,000. Following the engagement, the couple went about planning their opulent wedding. At one point, they even scratched their original idea, sent out new invitations, and started over. That's something a regular couple on a budget absolutely could not do for their big day. Don't worry — it all worked out for the two, with Tarek often letting Heather pick out any and every option she wanted, even if they were on the higher end.