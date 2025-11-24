Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Age Gap Is More Obvious Than Ever In Awkward Photos
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have an uncomfortable age gap, but that hasn't stood in the way of their romance. To be fair, despite the 20-year difference (Cooper celebrated his 50th in January 2025, while Hadid turned 30 in April), they do have some things in common — both are insanely attractive, have highly successful careers, and are parents of one! They also seem totally indifferent to all the chatter swirling around their massive age gap. "They are having fun," a source told People after the pair were spotted for the first time together in 2023. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute ... and there is an attraction."
Cooper has one child with his ex-girlfriend, fellow model Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares daughter Khai with her longtime (and now ex) boyfriend Zayn Malik. In 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor and supermodel also share the same sense of humor, and thus get along well. "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters," the insider claimed. "They feel comfortable around each other." Moreover, Hadid reportedly thinks that Cooper isn't like the other guys she's dated before — prior to him, she was romantically linked to another Hollywood A-lister. The fact that Leonardo DiCaprio was 20 years Gigi Hadid's senior made their rumored fling even messier. The more you know!
"He's really mature and treats her with nothing but respect," an insider previously told Us Weekly. But try as they might to ignore the whispers surrounding their age gap, you can easily spot the difference just by looking at them together.
Bradley Cooper looks way older than Gigi Hadid in pap photos
In fairness to Bradley Cooper, it does seem like he's been trying to put in a little extra effort to look more age-appropriate next to Gigi Hadid by taking cues from his model girlfriend's laidback, off-duty style. For instance, at her 30th birthday bash in April 2025, which the birthday girl shared a glimpse of in a photo carousel on Instagram, the actor even coordinated looks with her. Hadid looked super chic in a corset bodysuit with black leather pants and slingback pumps, which Cooper matched in his corduroy jumpsuit, Super Bowl jacket, and velvet boots. It didn't exactly make him look 30 again, but hey, he gets points for trying!
Double date pics show the age gap in this relationship
Fortunately, Bradley Cooper came to his senses and ditched the shaggy hair and 'stache combo, which honestly wasn't doing him or Gigi Hadid any favors. In June 2025, the two were spotted on their way to a dinner date with Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon (who incidentally also share a 29-year age gap!) at Cote Korean steakhouse in New York City. Hadid went for her signature model-off-duty look in a white tee, denim jacket, and silver pants. For his part, Cooper instantly shaved a few years off his look with his fresh trim and stubble while dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and jeans. But let's be real: You can still tell he's a decade (or two) older than her.
Gigi Hadid's Vogue cover celebrations leads to backlash on Instagram
When Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of her October 2025 Vogue cover, she was joined by Bradley Cooper at the intimate soiree held at Monsieur in New York City. During the outing, Bradley Cooper accidentally revealed his dry romance with Gigi Hadid (and it's giving loser!) as he was caught streaming the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs game on his phone. On social media, some fans couldn't help but poke fun at the couple's age gap romance. "He [looks] like her father sorry," one user reacted to photos on Instagram. Another agreed, "There's 'dating a hot older guy,' then there's whatever this is." Sorry, Coops.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are unbothered on their theater date
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper stepped out to catch a performance of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" on Broadway in March 2024. On social media, actor Joanna Tsui-Carpenter posted a backstage photo of the couple, looking like they could pass as father and daughter with Hadid's youthful glow and Cooper's rugged, more seasoned appearance. "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that's something that's so nice to bring back into my life," Hadid told Vogue, seemingly unfazed by the public backlash to their controversial age gap. "I just feel really lucky," Hadid gushed. "Yeah, lucky's the word."
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's age gap has fans divided
Speaking of father and daughter, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid gave off similar vibes when they were spotted roaming casually around NoHo in photos taken by the paparazzi in November 2024. They wore matching outfits: Cooper dressed in a red T-shirt, blue zip-up pants, aviators, and an overgrown beard, while Hadid sported a printed tee underneath a red cardigan, jacket, gold-framed sunglasses, and cap. "I honestly love this, they're both so hot," one user gushed on Instagram. But others weren't as enthusiastic, saying the unlikely couple gives off "major weird ick" vibes given how creepy their age gap is.
Bradley Cooper channels college frat boy on another date night
Move over, Zayn! We never thought we'd ever see Bradley Cooper dressing like a college frat boy well past his 30s, but he proved us wrong in March 2024, when he was photographed heading to a dinner date with Gigi Hadid at Cucina Alba in Manhattan's West Side district.
Matching his girlfriend's energy, Cooper bundled up in a plaid flannel shirt underneath a bomber jacket and a puffer vest, paired with loose joggers. Hadid looked super chic in a white tank top and knitted vest, styled with a leather jacket and jeans. As they say, couples who wear matching clothes together, stay together! Although Cooper might want to leave the frat-boy look to actual college kids.
Matching shirts can't hide this age gap
The age gap between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper couldn't have been more obvious when they went out to dinner to celebrate the opening of Gigi's Guest in Residence store in Los Angeles in December 2024. The duo was joined by Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silva, where they each rocked matching striped shirts from the supermodel's clothing line. Between the long hair, beard, and mismatched clothes, Cooper looked noticeably older next to his 30-year-old girlfriend, who has barely aged a day since she appeared on a 2012 campaign for Guess as a cutesy 17-year-old.
On Instagram, one user wondered, "Old does NOT equal maturity... especially when you can only date women half your age." But hey, as long as they're happy, who cares about the math, right?