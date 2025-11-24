Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Age Gap Is More Obvious Than Ever In Awkward Photos

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have an uncomfortable age gap, but that hasn't stood in the way of their romance. To be fair, despite the 20-year difference (Cooper celebrated his 50th in January 2025, while Hadid turned 30 in April), they do have some things in common — both are insanely attractive, have highly successful careers, and are parents of one! They also seem totally indifferent to all the chatter swirling around their massive age gap. "They are having fun," a source told People after the pair were spotted for the first time together in 2023. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute ... and there is an attraction."

Cooper has one child with his ex-girlfriend, fellow model Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares daughter Khai with her longtime (and now ex) boyfriend Zayn Malik. In 2023, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor and supermodel also share the same sense of humor, and thus get along well. "They both have similar personalities that are fun and playful and they are also both jokesters," the insider claimed. "They feel comfortable around each other." Moreover, Hadid reportedly thinks that Cooper isn't like the other guys she's dated before — prior to him, she was romantically linked to another Hollywood A-lister. The fact that Leonardo DiCaprio was 20 years Gigi Hadid's senior made their rumored fling even messier. The more you know!

"He's really mature and treats her with nothing but respect," an insider previously told Us Weekly. But try as they might to ignore the whispers surrounding their age gap, you can easily spot the difference just by looking at them together.