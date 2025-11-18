Usha Vance's Body Language Shows An Emotional Disconnect From JD, Expert Says

Usha Vance can't escape rumors that she's miserable in her marriage to JD Vance, although they continue to put on a united front. Weeks after JD made headlines for stating that he hoped the SLOTUS would convert from Hinduism to Christianity, new videos suggest that differing religious beliefs aren't the only hurdle they could be facing in their relationship. To better understand some of Usha and JD's most painfully awkward interactions, Nicki Swift consulted with Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, to dissect their recent public appearances and explain why Usha may have looked uncomfortable.

A service member at Walter Reed tosses a medicine ball to Vice President JD Vance. His response was hilarious 🤣 "Somebody call the Secret Service on this guy."

pic.twitter.com/6jc198un2g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2025

First up was a clip of JD and Usha visiting with wounded veterans at Walter Reed Hospital ahead of Veterans Day 2025. In the clip (above), JD can be seen speaking to and tossing a medicine ball back and forth with a recovering veteran during his physical therapy session. And while Usha appears happy and engaged in the conversation, her body language suggests she's uncomfortable, according to Moore. "When JD catches the ball, Usha shifts her body away from him and steps away from him while crossing her arms in front of her," Moore explained. "This may be an indicator of her true feelings as she moved her body away from her husband during a moment where he was 'winning' by catching the ball, instead of moving toward him in celebration." Moore noted that Usha appeared to be "trying to distance herself from her husband or create some sort of protection from him by creating physical space in between them."

Unfortunately for JD and Usha, who are no strangers to cringe-filled PDA, this wasn't the only example of their awkward interactions.