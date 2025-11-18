Usha Vance's Body Language Shows An Emotional Disconnect From JD, Expert Says
Usha Vance can't escape rumors that she's miserable in her marriage to JD Vance, although they continue to put on a united front. Weeks after JD made headlines for stating that he hoped the SLOTUS would convert from Hinduism to Christianity, new videos suggest that differing religious beliefs aren't the only hurdle they could be facing in their relationship. To better understand some of Usha and JD's most painfully awkward interactions, Nicki Swift consulted with Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, to dissect their recent public appearances and explain why Usha may have looked uncomfortable.
A service member at Walter Reed tosses a medicine ball to Vice President JD Vance.
His response was hilarious 🤣
"Somebody call the Secret Service on this guy."
pic.twitter.com/6jc198un2g
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2025
First up was a clip of JD and Usha visiting with wounded veterans at Walter Reed Hospital ahead of Veterans Day 2025. In the clip (above), JD can be seen speaking to and tossing a medicine ball back and forth with a recovering veteran during his physical therapy session. And while Usha appears happy and engaged in the conversation, her body language suggests she's uncomfortable, according to Moore. "When JD catches the ball, Usha shifts her body away from him and steps away from him while crossing her arms in front of her," Moore explained. "This may be an indicator of her true feelings as she moved her body away from her husband during a moment where he was 'winning' by catching the ball, instead of moving toward him in celebration." Moore noted that Usha appeared to be "trying to distance herself from her husband or create some sort of protection from him by creating physical space in between them."
Unfortunately for JD and Usha, who are no strangers to cringe-filled PDA, this wasn't the only example of their awkward interactions.
JD and Usha were awkward at Marine Corps Ball
Usha Vance and her husband JD Vance also opened themselves up to criticism while attending the United States Marine Corps Ball in November 2025. While the occasion afforded the couple the chance to quiet their haters, it only inspired more speculation about the health of their bond. In the clip (below), Usha and JD can be seen arriving hand in hand to the ball as fellow attendees cheer them on. But once again, Usha's body language suggests she wasn't feeling as chipper as she tried to project, according to Moore, who noted that she looked "very rigid and uncomfortable."
BREAKING 🚨 Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha just entered the Marine Corps Ball ❤️
JD Vance will be the NEXT President
LET'S GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qic6uTkJ4e
— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 9, 2025
Moore added, "It's possible that she was experiencing jitters from being in front of a crowd as her smile and jaw appeared tight and she kept scanning the room nervously." She also noted the moment Usha caressed JD's arm and kissed him on the cheek, suggesting this move was driven by obligation, not affection. "Her movements were short and perfunctory as if she was performing affection instead of being moved by genuine emotion for her husband," Moore said. "Usha's body language here indicated emotional disconnection from her husband, perhaps because she was in her own head of perhaps because of an issue in their relationship." It seems the image the Vances try to portray can't compete with the truth their body language reveals.