Usha Vance's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Obvious Disconnect With Melania
First Lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance have always felt like polar opposites in terms of their personalities and fashion senses. One prefers sleek and understated, while the other isn't afraid to be a little more adventurous and show off some skin every once in a while (though her fashion choices don't always hit the mark). On November 19, that disconnect was clearer than ever when the women met with service members and their families at Camp Lejeune for a rare joint appearance. Trump wore a relaxed, monochromatic ensemble, pairing a brown jacket with leather pants and ankle boots, while Vance chose a figure-hugging dress with a leg-baring slit and coordinating pumps.
While it's nice to see the two hanging out and catching a little break away from their husbands for a change, but it's clear they're not in sync when it comes to their styling department. Fans, at least, thought they looked fabulous despite their mismatched outfits: "Melania's outfit is everything! Thank you FLOTUS for confirming that skinny pants are forever!" one gushed on X (formerly Twitter). Another said of Vance, "Usha is trés chic! I'm glad you shared this as, like Melania, she has great style, quiet strength and good humor. They're exactly who I'm happy to have representing the USA."
However, others questioned her look; it was, after all, a military visit, not a ladies' night, and Vance would've been better off taking cues from Trump by choosing a simpler outfit. "I am a big fan of SLOTUS," another chimed in. "However, she should have taken FLOTUS' lead in choosing her outfit for today. Her feet would have thanked her." (See also: Usha Vance's worst footwear fails that would have Carrie Bradshaw throwing up.)
Fans love comparing Melania Trump and Usha Vance's styles
Usha Vance and Melania Trump's distinct fashion styles have naturally drawn comparisons between the ladies as they continue appearing side-by-side at official events. For instance, in May 2025, fans also took notice when the first lady and the SLOTUS attended the Senate Spouses Luncheon held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. For the event, Vance sported a cobalt blue off-the-shoulder dress that she previously wore at the 2024 Republican National Convention, while Trump chose a timeless Dolce & Gabbana ivory jacket with matching pencil skirt. Both were dressed appropriately for the occasion this time around, but many thought Vance's outfit easily eclipsed Trump's more subdued ensemble, as the FLOTUS' fashion game sadly slips hard.
Another example was in February, when Trump and Vance seemingly confirmed they don't talk to each other by going for two totally different styles during the inaugural ball. Whereas Trump served looks in a stunning black and white creation by French designer Hervé Pierre, Vance wowed in a princess-y sapphire ball grown with intricate embroidery by New York-based Lebanese designer Reem Acra. Moreover, the two were also uncoordinated during the inauguration ceremony, with Vance turning heads in an all-pink Oscar de la Renta ensemble, while Trump kept things somber in an all-black Adam Lippes coat with a matching boater hat. But hey, to each her own, right?