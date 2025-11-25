Donald Trump's Boomer Attempt To Copy Mamdani Isn't What It Looks Like
Chances are, you've seen the side-by-side pics of Donald Trump stealing Zohran Mamdani's look just one day after their bizarre meeting. However, juicy as it would be if Trump had copied Mamdani's style right down to the color combos, it seems that may have been fake news.
Trump fangirling over Mamdani was not on any of our Bingo cards. After all, the president did endorse Andrew Cuomo despite their very public feud, purely so Mamdani wouldn't win the New York City mayoral elections. Sure enough, though, Trump all but giggled and batted his eyelashes when he and the newly-minted mayor spoke with the press after their first meeting. With all that in mind, when social media posts popped up showing the president wearing almost exactly what Mamdani had been pictured in before, many fell for it.
[Tucker Carlson voice]
"What is going on?" https://t.co/v0bjRqDlcd pic.twitter.com/OQYEFxVjY2
— MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) November 23, 2025
Except it doesn't seem as though Trump actually did steal Mamdani's look, as some X users pointed out that the picture of Mamdani in a maroon turtleneck had been altered. Mamdani's own Instagram showed that he had indeed worn a black turtleneck in the original picture, which had been taken in 2023, and that his blazer had been gray. Just to be clear, however, that doesn't cancel out any of Trump's attempts at sucking up to Mamdani. Yes, we're talking about the moment Mamdani was asked if he thought the president was a fascist, and Trump patted him on the back and chuckled, "That's okay, you can just say yes" (via Fox 4). All that said, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of Trump really copying his nemesis-turned-idol's lewk one day.
Trump's would-be chic moment was short-lived
Donald Trump might not have been trying to take a leaf out of Zohran Mamdani's style book when he donned a maroon scarf tucked into his coat, but maybe he should have. After all, an actual turtleneck wouldn't have ultimately come loose in later pictures to reveal his messy golf shirt and quarter zip. Between that, the fact that his cap for the day clashed completely with the shade of the scarf, and his messy hair, we're going to file this look under one of the times Trump tried to switch up his bland wardrobe, but didn't quite give off "fresh" so much as frumpy.
Granted, we wouldn't exactly say Trump looked super sleek even before his scarf came loose. On the contrary, even when he debuted his ensemble with reporters earlier on in the day, his coat seemed a touch too big for him. The scarf mimicking a turtleneck also created the illusion of the president pushing his head out further, which in turn made him look like a mix of "Ratatouille" critic Anton Ego and "Despicable Me" star, Gru. Unfortunately, Trump's coif didn't play along either, and it looked sloppy right from the start.
Time will tell if Trump eventually does rip off Mamdani's aesthetic. However, given how often he's tried and failed to switch things up, that may be wishful thinking. Somewhere in the distance, you may be able to hear Mamdani whooping with relief.