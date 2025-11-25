Donald Trump's Boomer Attempt To Copy Mamdani Isn't What It Looks Like

Chances are, you've seen the side-by-side pics of Donald Trump stealing Zohran Mamdani's look just one day after their bizarre meeting. However, juicy as it would be if Trump had copied Mamdani's style right down to the color combos, it seems that may have been fake news.

Trump fangirling over Mamdani was not on any of our Bingo cards. After all, the president did endorse Andrew Cuomo despite their very public feud, purely so Mamdani wouldn't win the New York City mayoral elections. Sure enough, though, Trump all but giggled and batted his eyelashes when he and the newly-minted mayor spoke with the press after their first meeting. With all that in mind, when social media posts popped up showing the president wearing almost exactly what Mamdani had been pictured in before, many fell for it.

Except it doesn't seem as though Trump actually did steal Mamdani's look, as some X users pointed out that the picture of Mamdani in a maroon turtleneck had been altered. Mamdani's own Instagram showed that he had indeed worn a black turtleneck in the original picture, which had been taken in 2023, and that his blazer had been gray. Just to be clear, however, that doesn't cancel out any of Trump's attempts at sucking up to Mamdani. Yes, we're talking about the moment Mamdani was asked if he thought the president was a fascist, and Trump patted him on the back and chuckled, "That's okay, you can just say yes" (via Fox 4). All that said, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of Trump really copying his nemesis-turned-idol's lewk one day.