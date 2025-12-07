We Got Rid Of Pete Hegseth's Tattoos & He Looks Totally Different

Donald Trump has long made it clear he's not a fan of tattoos, so we figured we'd give his Secretary of War a makeover he'd likely approve of. Call it a make-up gift for the time Static Media's photo editor gave Barron Trump face tats, because we present to you: Pete Hegseth sans ink.

What do you know? Hegseth still looks every bit the MAGA man even without his much-talked-about tattoos. After all, his t-shirt still goes a long way in making his political views abundantly clear, and even without the gun-adapted Stars and Stripes, the aforementioned shirt and hat make it clear he is indeed proud to be an American. We can almost hear the ghost of Trump past telling his son, "No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you" (via X). Bonus points if you heard that in slow-mo.

Of course, not having the tats does strip Hegseth of some of his controversial street cred. ICYMI, back in 2021, he was told not to join the District of Columbia National Guard Unit for Joe Biden's inauguration after their security manager noticed his "Deus Vult" (Latin for "God wills it") tattoo. As seen in the email he subsequently shared with AP, Master Sgt. DeRicko Gaither wrote, "The phrase 'Deus Vult' is associated with Supremacist groups in which White-Supremacist use of #DeusVult and a return to medieval Catholicism. ... Disseminated in the form of hashtags and internet memes, Deus Vult has enjoyed popularity with members of the alt-right because of its perceived representation of the clash of civilizations between the Christian West and the Islamic world." Gaither ended his email by saying, "This falls along the line of Insider Threat." Like we said, Hegseth was not allowed to participate.