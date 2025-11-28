Barron Trump's Shock Thanksgiving Day Appearance Is Causing A Stir

Barron Trump had largely been missing from the public spotlight since Donald Trump's inauguration, but he did pop up for Thanksgiving. Besides hearing that Barron had pulled a baller move on a date in September, not much info had surfaced this year about the New York University student, and many had wondered about his whereabouts. Barron flew out to Florida to spend the holiday with Melania and Donald in Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and Viktor Knavs arrive for Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago tonight pic.twitter.com/nUAaQTU6ht — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 28, 2025

Video was captured of Donald's youngest — and tallest — son joining his parents at a lavish Thanksgiving dinner. The clip showed POTUS walking in first with his wife behind him and Barron coming up the rear with Secret Service agents flanking the first family. Barron towered over both of his parents as they stopped at the table where they were eating. The NYU student greeted friends and family members who were already at the table, while Donald took a victory lap to bask in the adoration from the crowd in attendance as Michael Jackson's "We Are the World" blared over the sound system.

Footage of Barron publicly joining his parents for the first time in months came as a surprise to several X users as clips of the entrance went viral. "I miss seeing Barron on the regular!" one Trump supporter wrote. Many remarked on the first son's staggering height next to his relatively tall parents. "You can't miss Barron, standing above the crowd," a member of the Twitterati commented. Meanwhile, some thought the college student had rapidly aged over the course of the year. "Barron looks like a 42 year old man who has been divorced 3 times," one user joked. All joking aside, in some ways, it has been a difficult few months for Barron.