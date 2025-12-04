Jarring Side-By-Side Pics Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders Show How Drastically She's Changed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the daughter of former Arkansas governor and current U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to the political spotlight. As such, Sanders has undergone a major transformation since her early days. Because the public has gotten so used to seeing her regularly, first as White House press secretary and later as Governor of Arkansas, it's sometimes hard to realize how much she has changed over the years.

But thanks to TBTs, Sanders has given us visual evidence of her evolving looks. In September 2020, she shared a throwback picture on Facebook from her father's inauguration as governor of Arkansas in the 90s. Sanders, who was just a teenager, embraced the decade's style. As seen below, she rocked a choker necklace and a matching black strapless dress. Her hair was pulled back, with loose strands at the front that older millennials will surely recognize with fondness.

In August 2025, Sanders shared a current photo with Huckabee (seen above) to celebrate his milestone 70th birthday with her Instagram followers, showing how much the pair has changed. Her style has definitely taken a 180. While the teenage Sanders kept up with the trends, her older counterpart did not. Sanders has a penchant for wearing ill-fitting outfits that do her no favors. However, Sanders went through many other physical changes between those two photos.