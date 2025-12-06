The Shady Side Of Katrina Pierson Is Out For Everyone To See

After announcing her plans to take on Pete Sessions in the Texas congressional elections of 2014, Katrina Pierson's backstory was inevitably raked over with a fine-tooth comb. It soon emerged that she had a run-in with the law as a 20-year-old. Furthermore, it involved one of America's favorite department stores.

In 1997, Pierson was briefly held in Plano City Jail after being caught stealing four clothing items from a nearby J.C. Penney with her young son in tow. Speaking about the incident several years later, she claimed to have been goaded into shoplifting by a friend. "Like an idiot, I went along for the ride," she said (via The Dallas Morning News).

On being busted with her illicit stash — reported to be between $50 and $500 — Pierson told cops that she resorted to such desperate measures because of desperate times. Pleading poverty, the future Donald Trump cohort argued that she couldn't afford to pay for the suitable attire needed to acquire a job. She was subsequently given a deferred adjudication after pleading no contest. "That's what the attorney guy told me to do," Pierson said. "My defense was as good as I could afford."