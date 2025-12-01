Melania & Donald Trump's Post-Thanksgiving PDA Looked Faker Than His Muddy Tan
Melania Trump and Donald Trump have a knack for delivering cringe-worthy moments, and their attempts at public displays of affection are often right up there. They did it again on November 30, 2025, when they returned to the White House after spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. After deboarding, the president waited for his wife and quickly grabbed her hand. Hand-in-hand, the Trumps walked across the South Lawn as Donald waved briefly at onlookers a couple of times.
Unfortunately, Donald's efforts to show affection for Melania backfired, as social media users wasted no time pointing out how fake their interaction seemed. Many of the netizens emphasized the scowl on their faces. "They couldn't look happier...said no one," an X user wrote. Others noted that the first lady seemed to be making a giant effort by holding her husband's hand. "Gross, look closely at his hand. I know she can't stand holding it," another user argued.
Donald had attempted to give his face a little color with blotchy fake tan or bronzer, which left a large pink spot near his hairline. However, some observers noticed that the president looked a lot less lively than he would probably like, using the opportunity to make fun of Donald's aging looks. "Grand Pa looks sickly," another user wrote. Others went so far as to joke about the president's cognitive abilities, a growing concern among some members of the public. "Someone's got to hold him up and steer him in the right direction," an X user commented. But their PDA wasn't the only thing about Donald and Melania's return to Washington, D.C., that caught people's attention.
Socia media users reignited a Melania Trump conspiracy theory
While some social media users focused on Donald Trump and Melania Trump's hand-holding, others turned their attention to a different detail. "It's pitch dark, why is she wearing sunglasses," one netizen commented on X. The social media user was seemingly referencing the fake Melania conspiracy theory that has been circulating since around 2017. Those who buy into it believe the first lady has been replaced by a body double, which explains her penchant for wearing sunglasses in a lot of public outings.
Others noticed it, too. "It's fake Melania wearing sunglasses at night. Do they think we're stupid?" another user wrote, while another echoed, "Sunglasses, at night? I bet that's the fake Melania." This is far from the first time the theory has resurfaced since Donald started his second term as president. In July, Melania's thick white shades at the FIFA Club World Cup final (seen above) certainly didn't help the body double rumors. "'Melania' has been a stand-in for at least two years," one Redditor commented in a thread about her sunglasses.
Similar Melania body double rumors exploded after Pope Francis' funeral in April — and she wasn't even wearing glasses. This time around, social media users were more concerned with Melania's perceived plastic surgeries. "Are we sure that's Melania? What the f has she done to her face?" an X user asked. Whether it's the first lady's choice of eyewear or the way she holds the president's hands, the two are sure to get people talking whenever they are seen together.