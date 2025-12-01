Melania & Donald Trump's Post-Thanksgiving PDA Looked Faker Than His Muddy Tan

Melania Trump and Donald Trump have a knack for delivering cringe-worthy moments, and their attempts at public displays of affection are often right up there. They did it again on November 30, 2025, when they returned to the White House after spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. After deboarding, the president waited for his wife and quickly grabbed her hand. Hand-in-hand, the Trumps walked across the South Lawn as Donald waved briefly at onlookers a couple of times.

Unfortunately, Donald's efforts to show affection for Melania backfired, as social media users wasted no time pointing out how fake their interaction seemed. Many of the netizens emphasized the scowl on their faces. "They couldn't look happier...said no one," an X user wrote. Others noted that the first lady seemed to be making a giant effort by holding her husband's hand. "Gross, look closely at his hand. I know she can't stand holding it," another user argued.

Mandel NGAN/Getty Images

Donald had attempted to give his face a little color with blotchy fake tan or bronzer, which left a large pink spot near his hairline. However, some observers noticed that the president looked a lot less lively than he would probably like, using the opportunity to make fun of Donald's aging looks. "Grand Pa looks sickly," another user wrote. Others went so far as to joke about the president's cognitive abilities, a growing concern among some members of the public. "Someone's got to hold him up and steer him in the right direction," an X user commented. But their PDA wasn't the only thing about Donald and Melania's return to Washington, D.C., that caught people's attention.