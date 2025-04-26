Melania Trump Body Double Rumors Explode After Pope Francis' Funeral

In a packed weekend for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the first couple flew to Rome, Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral — among other business. However, upon landing in the hot and balmy Mediterranean, one of the biggest rumors around Melania burst back into action. When photos of Donald and Melania in Rome emerged, the internet immediately began to buzz about the theory that Melania uses a body double for such occasions.

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to suggest that many were willing to believe that whoever attended the Pope's funeral by Donald's side was somehow not Melania. One user commented, "That is not Melania! That is a Melania body double!!!" Yet another asked, "Are we sure that's Melania? What ... has she done to her face?" Another noticed that "Melania was walking differently today ... she also looks different." While there have certainly been rumors of Melania getting plastic surgery, she has remained mum about getting any work done.

In reality, her strange expression and altered appearance could simply be due to the intense Italian sun. Melania could have been melting in her formal funeral wear, causing her to appear grimaced and sluggish. Considering that Melania has worn some inappropriate outfits to funerals, her choice of dress could come back to haunt her.

