Melania Trump Body Double Rumors Explode After Pope Francis' Funeral
In a packed weekend for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the first couple flew to Rome, Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral — among other business. However, upon landing in the hot and balmy Mediterranean, one of the biggest rumors around Melania burst back into action. When photos of Donald and Melania in Rome emerged, the internet immediately began to buzz about the theory that Melania uses a body double for such occasions.
Posts on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to suggest that many were willing to believe that whoever attended the Pope's funeral by Donald's side was somehow not Melania. One user commented, "That is not Melania! That is a Melania body double!!!" Yet another asked, "Are we sure that's Melania? What ... has she done to her face?" Another noticed that "Melania was walking differently today ... she also looks different." While there have certainly been rumors of Melania getting plastic surgery, she has remained mum about getting any work done.
In reality, her strange expression and altered appearance could simply be due to the intense Italian sun. Melania could have been melting in her formal funeral wear, causing her to appear grimaced and sluggish. Considering that Melania has worn some inappropriate outfits to funerals, her choice of dress could come back to haunt her.
Melania Trump has worn some questionable outfits to funerals
In her second shift as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump is fully in her IDGAF era, especially when it comes to her sense of style. While Melania has worn some inappropriate outfits in the past, she turns her poor fashion sense up a notch at funerals. For example, there was the time Melania turned heads for all the wrong reasons at Rosalynn Carter's funeral by wearing a gray dress. She then continued to shade the Carter legacy by making that strange smile at President Jimmy Carter's funeral. Perhaps she had learned her lesson and decided to don an appropriate outfit to appear to grieve Pope Francis, but even that seemed to backfire on her.
The black suit dress is a common staple for Melania, especially one with giant shoulder pads. The black doily-inspired head shawl is most likely what's causing all the confusion around her appearance. Not only does it cast strange shadows on her face, but it's also most likely making her overheat, causing her to sweat off her makeup. This, most likely, is what caused people to think she was a clone or body double, as Melania certainly doesn't look as pristine as she normally prefers to present herself. It's a great reminder not to mess with the Mediterranean sun.