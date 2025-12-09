Whatever Happened To Veronica And Kevin From Shameless?

America was introduced to Veronica "V" Fisher and Kevin "Kev" Ball as a couple on Showtime's long-running series, "Shameless," in 2011. The show was a spin-off of a U.K. series that bears the same name, and the duo, portrayed by actors Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton, gained notoriety for having an adventurous sex life. Fisher and Ball's storyline even featured a polyamorous twist in its sixth season, which was a bold move on television at the time (Fisher ties the knot with Russian prostitute Svetlana Yevgenivna behind Kevin's back and later talks him into becoming a throuple).

Besides their complicated love lives, the couple runs a local bar named The Alibi Room, making them neighbors of the Gallagher family. Over the years, the audience sees them through several highs and lows: a fake wedding that brings everyone together, a fight against Yevgenivna (Isidora Goreshter) over the bar, and the birth of the couple's twins, Amy and Gemma Ball. In the end, even though numerous stars quit "Shameless" along the way, Fisher and Kevin's story made it to the last season, where they decide to sell The Alibi Room and move to Louisville, Kentucky.

During its 11-season run, "Shameless" enjoyed a staunch viewership consisting of millions of fans, and according to Howey, its allure had Hampton written all over it. "She is a phenomenal woman, and... one of the main reasons [of] the show's success — it's been 100 episodes [and] nine seasons — is because of this woman, Shanola," Howey gushed in a 2018 interview with "The Real." It's been years since the duo graced our screens, and for those die-hard fans who want to know their whereabouts, here's a look at the changes they have experienced in their personal and professional lives since then.