Whatever Happened To Veronica And Kevin From Shameless?
America was introduced to Veronica "V" Fisher and Kevin "Kev" Ball as a couple on Showtime's long-running series, "Shameless," in 2011. The show was a spin-off of a U.K. series that bears the same name, and the duo, portrayed by actors Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton, gained notoriety for having an adventurous sex life. Fisher and Ball's storyline even featured a polyamorous twist in its sixth season, which was a bold move on television at the time (Fisher ties the knot with Russian prostitute Svetlana Yevgenivna behind Kevin's back and later talks him into becoming a throuple).
Besides their complicated love lives, the couple runs a local bar named The Alibi Room, making them neighbors of the Gallagher family. Over the years, the audience sees them through several highs and lows: a fake wedding that brings everyone together, a fight against Yevgenivna (Isidora Goreshter) over the bar, and the birth of the couple's twins, Amy and Gemma Ball. In the end, even though numerous stars quit "Shameless" along the way, Fisher and Kevin's story made it to the last season, where they decide to sell The Alibi Room and move to Louisville, Kentucky.
During its 11-season run, "Shameless" enjoyed a staunch viewership consisting of millions of fans, and according to Howey, its allure had Hampton written all over it. "She is a phenomenal woman, and... one of the main reasons [of] the show's success — it's been 100 episodes [and] nine seasons — is because of this woman, Shanola," Howey gushed in a 2018 interview with "The Real." It's been years since the duo graced our screens, and for those die-hard fans who want to know their whereabouts, here's a look at the changes they have experienced in their personal and professional lives since then.
Shanola Hampton produced a pilot that was never greenlit
Shanola Hampton is a master of her craft; she has several accolades under her belt, including an American Black Film Festival award and a Red Rock Film Festival award. In addition to her acting chops, Hampton is slowly making a name for herself as a producer. This pursuit began in 2019, when she executive-produced her first feature film for TV, "Three's Complicated," in which she also starred. In March 2021, she co-produced and starred in the Netflix film "Deadly Illusions," which also featured Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney.
Following the controversial ending of "Shameless" a month later, Hampton took a break before getting back in her element as the producer of an NBC pilot titled "Dangerous Moms" in June 2021. The show was based on a similarly titled Spanish series and also had Hampton in a leading role. It told the story of four moms who accidentally kill a PTA star mom, eventually complicating their day-to-day lives.
The series was set to feature some familiar faces on television, like "Orange is the New Black" star Dascha Polanco, whose character, Pia, doesn't see eye to eye with Hampton's character, Monique. "Dangerous Moms" would also feature "Half & Half" sensation Telma Hopkins, "Bosch" alum Linda Park, and "Switched at Birth" star Vanessa Marano. At the time of writing, the project is yet to see the light of day; reports verify that the comedy drama did not move forward.
Steve Howey lost his father, Bill Howey, to dementia
Steve Howey is an apple that didn't fall so far from the acting tree. He was born and raised by Bill and Carla Howey, both of whom were in the business of training actors; the couple began the venture in the '80s and operated from several cities over the years, including Los Angeles and Denver, Colorado. The Howeys made three independent films together, including the 1998 short film "Class," which featured Steve and fellow actor Dixon White.
It goes without saying that Bill was his son's sounding board when it came to acting. "He's one of the main reasons I am where I am today. His mentorship and guidance," the actor said in an interview with MovieWeb. Those were sentiments Steve echoed when Bill lost his life to dementia in September 2021. A heartbroken Steve took to Instagram to mourn the loss by sharing several pictures with his father and going down memory lane.
"You took me sailing. Showed me the stars. We fished for lunch and dinner. You made me listen to jazz and made me read poems," Steve wrote in the caption. The "Sons of Anarchy" actor further credited his dad with sparking his imagination and honored him as a legend, writing: "My teacher, my mentor, my friend."
Shanola Hampton continued her philanthropic work with Feeding America
Besides acting, Shanola Hampton is passionate about other causes, and philanthropy is on top of her list. Over the years, she has lent her voice in support of organizations such as Child Mind Institute, with which she collaborated in 2020 to share nuggets of wisdom on maintaining mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous year, Hampton had joined the long list of celebrities who showed support for Feeding America, and she continued working with the non-profit long after "Shameless" came to an end.
In March 2022, Hampton was part of Feeding America's public service announcements, an initiative created to spread awareness about hunger in the United States. In one video, Hampton read a letter from a disadvantaged family in Texas, in which the matriarch, Anna, expressed that, despite working hard to make ends meet, groceries always came last in her list of priorities. Hampton's desk was stacked with several letters, which highlighted the sad state of food security in the country.
Three years later, Hampton championed Feeding America's efforts by publicizing their partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank during summer break. In a July 2025 Instagram post, the "Criminal Minds" actor shed light on the fact that some children lack lunch when schools are closed and urged her audience to help with donations. "When we all play a role, we can create a summer where every child is nourished, safe, and thriving," Hampton wrote.
Steve Howey co-parents with his ex-wife Sarah Shahi
Steve Howey divorced actor Sarah Shahi in 2020 after a little over a decade together. The duo share three children: William Wolf, born in 2009, and a set of twins, Violet Moon and Knox Blue, born in 2015. Although Howey and Shahi prefer to keep pictures of their children private, as the latter disclosed in an August 2018 post on Instagram, they have often given the public a glimpse into the ebbs and flows of parenting.
Case in point: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Howey had all the children to himself for six months because Shahi was unable to travel from Toronto, Canada. According to Howey, the experience was draining since he had no help. "I developed alopecia ariata and huge chunks of hair fell out, and I had to shave my head for the last season of 'Shameless,'" Howey recalled in a chat with the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
Long after the pandemic died down and "Shameless" had also come to an end, Howey and Shahi continued to co-parent. Howey reclaimed his life after their messy divorce and maintained a low profile when it came to parenting, while Shahi became more open to having their children out in public. In March 2023, she brought their son, Blue, to an interview with "The Jennifer Hudson Show," during which he got to meet the television host. The mom of three revealed that she strives to "include them in on things when I can."
Shanola Hampton travels with her family across continents
Veronica and Kev had great chemistry on screen, but make no mistake, the real-life partners of the "Shameless" cast were always somewhere in the background. Shanola Hampton has been married to fellow actor Daren Dukes since March 2000. The pair share two children, and whenever Hampton is away working long hours, Dukes "holds down the fort" and "just lets me shine without the stress," as the former disclosed in a 2024 conversation with People. Just as she works hard, Hampton makes time for play, and one of her favorite activities is traveling.
In the past, Hampton has posted photos of herself having a good time solo in Thailand, and sometimes, her family tags along as she explores the globe. In December 2022, the actor shared adorable pictures of herself and her brood at the Eiffel Tower and wrote in her caption (via Instagram), "Paris you owe us nothing! You never disappoint!" Similarly, during a January 2024 interview with "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Hampton revealed that she and her loved ones had a fantastic time in East Asia.
"Twenty-one of us... We all went to Japan!" she replied when asked what she did over the holidays. "We went to Japan for five days and then we went to Seoul, Korea, with my family. So, we did Christmas in Korea." Hampton explained that the trip was a treat from her father, who marked some of his grandchildren's birthdays by giving them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: an adventure through Tokyo Disneyland. "My dad was like, 'Okay, I'm taking anyone to Japan 'cause I don't need to die with my money,'" Hampton told Hudson.
Steve Howey stays dedicated to a healthy lifestyle
Steve Howey may be worth $2 million on paper, but one of his greatest assets is a shredded physique that has been the talk of town on many occasions. Howey owes his toned frame to a regular workout routine, a practice that he has stayed dedicated to over the years. The "Any Day Now" actor turned 40 in 2017 and sat down for a chat with Muscle & Fitness to dish out some of his best-kept wellness secrets, including a three-hour workout session and a clean diet.
Five years later, Howey's commitment to exercise hadn't wavered, even though he toned things down because he was in a different season in his life. "During that time, five years ago, I was going through a lot personally so being at the gym was cathartic," Howey explained in another chat with Muscle & Fitness. "It was my therapy, away from therapy, if you will. It was more like, 'I have to exhaust myself, so I can stop thinking.'"
Howey's workout regimen has also been influenced by some of his shows. The actor told the outlet that, when he was a cast member on "Reba" and "Shameless," he "was definitely enjoying the party scene," but joining the cast of CBS's "True Lies" in 2023 forced him to train more. "I lifted weights, I ran, I was in Muay Thai classes and just preparing and I'm glad I did because if I didn't, it would have been bad. Like, my body would have broken," Howey said.
Shanola Hampton landed a leading role on NBC's Found
Two years after "Shameless" ended, Shanola Hampton landed a leading role as Gabi Mosely on the NBC series "Found." Hampton's new character was a far cry from Veronica Fisher; she traded daring erotic scenes for a detective's hat, collaborating with private investigators to find missing people whose cases were sidelined by law enforcement. Mosely herself was a victim of kidnapping and trauma, and she rescues others as part of her own healing journey.
"A huge part of the healing has happened, as you see throughout the season, but there's still a lot of healing to be done," Hampton said of her character during the show's first season (via NBC). "The work started by her finding others that had gone through trauma and saving them, because that [saves] a little piece of herself." The series aired for two seasons and was unfortunately canceled in May 2025.
Nevertheless, it made its mark, as it earned several accolades during its short run. "Found" was nominated as the Best Action/Thriller Television series by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, and it was up for the Outstanding Drama Series honor at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards. Hampton herself was nominated for Best Actress at the Critics Choice and NAACP Image Awards in 2025.
Steve Howey and Reba McEntire had a nostalgic reunion on Happy's Place
Long before he was cast on "Shameless," Steve Howey was a familiar face; he portrayed Van Montgomery on the long-running sitcom "Reba" from 2001 to 2007. Howey's character was married to Reba Hart's (Reba McEntire) oldest daughter, Cheyenne Hart (JoAnna Garcia), with whom he had a child in their senior year of high school. Montgomery was a character worth remembering because his easygoing nature often clashed with Reba's defensive spirit, leading to timely comedic moments.
In 2024, "Reba" fans were in for a treat when McEntire and Howey reunited on NBC's "Happy's Place" (it also helps to know that McEntire and Howey's relationship today is a loving one). Howie played the role of a business mogul named Danny, who crosses paths with Gabby (his former "Reba" co-star, Melissa Peterman) at a dog park. Gabby convinces Danny to host a Christmas party at a bar where she works, and in a bid to create the impression that she is "interesting," impersonates the owner, Bobbie (McEntire).
Of course, Danny unearths the lie, but he also pays tribute to fans of "Reba" by referencing the show's setting in Houston, Texas. There have since been more "Reba" reunions on the sitcom, including appearances by Chris Rich and Garcia. "We only want to have the old cast in if we can really utilize them in a fun, impactful way," the show's former executive producer Kevin Abbott, also the creator of "Happy's Place," told TV Line.
Steve Howey bagged a leading role on the ABC drama series High Potential
After "Shameless" came to an end, Steve Howey made appearances on shows such as "Brilliant Minds," but he truly landed a big break as a lead actor on the ABC drama series "High Potential." In the show's second season, Howey plays Nick Wagner, a charismatic crime captain at the Los Angeles Police Department with a penchant for sharp suits and a passion for work politics.
The role is unlike any other character Howey has played in the past, and the actor expressed that he was intrigued by the thought of getting a real badge. Howey's undeniable onscreen chemistry with co-star Kaitlin Olson, who plays LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory, was also striking when he made his debut (her character teases his for having a mustache). According to the "Pacific Blue" actor, their rapport has everything to do with Olson's infectious personality.
"It's so easy to work with Kaitlin," Howey gushed in an interview with Us Weekly. "She's so smart and funny that you really just need to say your lines. It's easy. I mean, she's a joy to work with." At the time of writing, there's no telling whether "High Potential" will be back for a third season, but if the premiere of the second season is anything to go by (the episode had a whopping 17.23 million viewers), fans may just see more of Wagner.
Shanola Hampton struck deals with various talent rep companies
Shanola Hampton is lucky to have landed a leading role on television after the end of "Shameless," but do not be mistaken, she is not slowing down. Hampton has made herself an asset to the industry by pursuing education — she told Consciousness Magazine that she has "made a point to educate and continue training and to get undergrad and master's degrees so I can play a range of characters" — and she's also partnered with top talent-management agencies.
As a star on "Shameless," Hampton was signed to Buchwald (she joined the company in 2019), and years later, she entered into a deal with Gersh. The company has been the home of a wide range of gifted clientele over the years, including "Fresh off the Boat" star Constance Wu, Canadian actor Neve Campbell, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis.
In February 2025, Hampton entered a representation contract with Innovative Artists. She joined the company's incredible talent pool that includes up-and-coming actor Daniel Lasker, and her skills aren't a difficult sell since she's so passionate about the craft. Over and above that, Hampton has a learning spirit that has kept her ahead of the curve. "You have to nurture and be like a sponge and soak everything in," she advised other actors in her chat with Consciousness Magazine.