Amy Schumer All But Confirms The Chris Fischer Divorce Rumors Aren't Baloney
When Nicki Swift predicted the celebrity relationships we couldn't see lasting into 2025, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer weren't on the list. But weeks of divorce rumors suggest that Schumer and Fischer may actually be one of the celeb couples who'll break up in 2025. In November, the Daily Mail published comments supposedly from a friend of the comic, who claimed that her marriage to Fischer was all but done. "Amy is 100% getting divorced," claimed the source, who attributed their split to Schumer's recent weight loss. "She got skinny, she is over it." They continued, "Chris is mostly out of the house at this point ... She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else. She's going to file soon, but it's over. Done."
Schumer addressed her divorce rumors on her own terms, in her own time. On December 1, the "Life & Beth" actor took to her Instagram stories to update fans on her life, and her marriage to Fischer was one of the central topics. Amid a post touching on everything from her health to her recent weight loss, Schumer made a peculiar comment about her husband that suggests they may be going through a tough time. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she said in the post (via Page Six). Yikes!
Amy Schumer lost weight for health reasons, not vanity
The Daily Mail's article implied that Amy Schumer's weight loss had contributed to her alleged marital woes with her husband, Chris Fischer. "Also, there is that classic cliche: when a woman loses weight, her personality changes," claimed the source, adding, "Amy has changed since losing weight, she is much lighter in her spirit, more easy going. I think she wants more out of life." However, Schumer subtly dismissed those claims in her Instagram story. "I lost 50 [pounds]. Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary," she wrote. "I did to survive I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the internet caught it and the disease has cleared."
The disease that the actor mentioned, which affected Schumer's face, is called Cushing syndrome. It is a cortisol-induced illness, also called hypercortisolism, according to Web MD. It can negatively impact the body's ability to regulate blood sugar and inflammation, among other things. Fortunately, as Schumer mentioned, she's come out on the other side of the potentially life-threatening disorder. When addressing her true motivation for deleting her Instagram photos, Schumer shared some positive news about some of her health issues. In addition to her endometriosis and back improving, she wrote on Instagram: "I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal." She continued, "I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son."