Amy Schumer All But Confirms The Chris Fischer Divorce Rumors Aren't Baloney

When Nicki Swift predicted the celebrity relationships we couldn't see lasting into 2025, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer weren't on the list. But weeks of divorce rumors suggest that Schumer and Fischer may actually be one of the celeb couples who'll break up in 2025. In November, the Daily Mail published comments supposedly from a friend of the comic, who claimed that her marriage to Fischer was all but done. "Amy is 100% getting divorced," claimed the source, who attributed their split to Schumer's recent weight loss. "She got skinny, she is over it." They continued, "Chris is mostly out of the house at this point ... She deleted Chris from Instagram then deleted everything else. She's going to file soon, but it's over. Done."

Schumer addressed her divorce rumors on her own terms, in her own time. On December 1, the "Life & Beth" actor took to her Instagram stories to update fans on her life, and her marriage to Fischer was one of the central topics. Amid a post touching on everything from her health to her recent weight loss, Schumer made a peculiar comment about her husband that suggests they may be going through a tough time. "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she said in the post (via Page Six). Yikes!