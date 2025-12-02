Jarring Footage Of Donald Trump Makes Health Decline Gossip So Much Worse

Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during a cabinet meeting, and that made many people question the status of his health. Even though Trump has worked overtime to topple death rumors, many were concerned by his actions on December 2. Multiple videos were uploaded by popular online political journalist Aaron Rupar, who documented POTUS's progression from tired-looking to looking fully asleep. Multiple times during the meeting, Trump's eyes were seen flickering, and on other occasions, his eyes were momentarily shut. He would then quickly move his head to shake off the sleepies. One video showed the president with his eyes closed, as he appeared to be resting them, and then he was seen nodding his head to perhaps make himself more alert. In another clip, Trump even put a finger under his chin in what seemed to be a last-ditch effort to force himself awake.

I'm not sure he's going to make it, folks. Eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/eneNreTdpB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

The posts of Trump possibly catching some Zs in the meeting quickly went viral on X, where several users shared theories about his possible health struggles. "A common symptom after a stroke is being exhausted," one person commented. Others had a bleak prognosis for the Prez. "He's dying in real time on camera," a user wrote. "Trump is not going to last 3 years in office," another added. Multiple members of the Twitterati thought that Trump's absurd sleeping habits were a contributing factor. "79 year old grandpa should not be rage tweeting in the middle of the night," one person shared.

This, of course, wasn't the first time Trump had people buzzing for appearing to fall asleep in public.