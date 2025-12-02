Jarring Footage Of Donald Trump Makes Health Decline Gossip So Much Worse
Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during a cabinet meeting, and that made many people question the status of his health. Even though Trump has worked overtime to topple death rumors, many were concerned by his actions on December 2. Multiple videos were uploaded by popular online political journalist Aaron Rupar, who documented POTUS's progression from tired-looking to looking fully asleep. Multiple times during the meeting, Trump's eyes were seen flickering, and on other occasions, his eyes were momentarily shut. He would then quickly move his head to shake off the sleepies. One video showed the president with his eyes closed, as he appeared to be resting them, and then he was seen nodding his head to perhaps make himself more alert. In another clip, Trump even put a finger under his chin in what seemed to be a last-ditch effort to force himself awake.
I'm not sure he's going to make it, folks. Eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/eneNreTdpB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025
The posts of Trump possibly catching some Zs in the meeting quickly went viral on X, where several users shared theories about his possible health struggles. "A common symptom after a stroke is being exhausted," one person commented. Others had a bleak prognosis for the Prez. "He's dying in real time on camera," a user wrote. "Trump is not going to last 3 years in office," another added. Multiple members of the Twitterati thought that Trump's absurd sleeping habits were a contributing factor. "79 year old grandpa should not be rage tweeting in the middle of the night," one person shared.
This, of course, wasn't the first time Trump had people buzzing for appearing to fall asleep in public.
Why people think Donald Trump keeps falling asleep
Chatter of his declining health swirled when Donald Trump seemingly fell asleep next to Melania Trump at a 9/11 memorial service. In video footage of the first couple, Melania was fully upright and appeared attentive, while Donald's eyes were half shut and his head was slouched forward. He appeared to snap himself awake by moving his head multiple times, but near the end of a clip, his eyes started fluttering as if the sweet embrace of sleep was right around the corner.
Similar to when the president seemingly dozed off at the cabinet meeting, theories were shared on X as to why Donald had such a difficult time staying awake. "This is a significant sign from someone who has recently had a stroke. The man is not medically well," one user wrote alongside the clip. "Yes, exactly! Stroke, or cerebrovascular accident!" a follower added.
The commander-in-chief's health during his second term has been a hot-button issue, so eyebrows raised when a report from the White House physician revealed that Donald had been diagnosed with a vein issue known as chronic venous insufficiency. That report, which was released in July, also concluded with: "President Trump remains in excellent health." Clearly, not everyone was buying that official health diagnosis.