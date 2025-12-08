Kaitlan Collins' Inappropriate 2024 Presidential Gala Outfit Will Always Haunt Her
Kaitlan Collins' 2024 Presidential Gala outfit almost had her placed on a worst dress list last summer. While the notably fashionable journalist has been know to flub a 'fit here an there, she's usually one of the most well put together folks in a room. Between Collins' skin-baring looks and her sophisticated, buttoned up frocks, she's made it clear that her taste isn't singular, instead spanning a wide spectrum — and it usually steers her in the right direction. Unfortunately, Collins' judgement totally failed her when she attended the 2024 Presidential Gala. The White House Correspondent for CNN arrived to the historically glitzy, fancy affair wearing a dress that didn't at all fit the occasion.
As you can see above, Collins wore a rather questionable dress to the 2024 Presidential Gala, which took place on June 9, 2024. Collins walked the red carpet of the event, hosted by the Ford Theater in Washington D.C., wearing a long, flowy black dress, adorned with tiny white flowers. While the season-appropriate dress fit her well enough, she looked out of place at the event, which has historically demanded much glitzier looks that also fit the standard of formality. Whereas she could've gotten away with wearing said dress to a chic rooftop bar or other casual event, it lacked the appropriateness for a formal affair. Not to mention, Collin's hair, styled down and cascading behind her ears, didn't exactly complement the silhouette, which demanded something a little more intricate. That said, we hope she held onto the dress because, in another venue, it would've been perfect.
What fuels Kaitlan Collins' fashion
Kaitlan Collins is obviously a connoisseur of fashion, even if every look doesn't exactly land. You know, like the time Collins confused the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner for a high school dance. No matter the occasion or the season, the CNN reporter is always up to experiment and put her best foot forward (And it often involves Collins showing off her killer legs). That's why it's no wonder that there's an Instagram fashion blog titled Kaitlan Collins' Closet, which highlights some of her best looks. The best part about Collins' approach to fashion is that not everything she wears is exorbitantly priced. While her closet is definitely full of pricey pieces, such as the $2,350 blue polka-dotted two-piece she wore in September, the $329 black glitter pantsuit she wore back in February was just as chic.
Of course, Collins' fashion takes a back seat to her job as CNN's White House Correspondent. During a special article for Marie Claire discussing how women's fashion evolves in their 30s, the reporter stressed the importance of reaching for garments that allow her to keep her mind on her work. "I was inside the White House and then running outside to be on camera about 10 times a day," she started, adding. "I needed an outfit that I didn't have to think about during the day — something I was totally comfortable and confident in but never had to stop and adjust." Collins also revealed that, in addition to her outfit allowing her to focus on the important issues at hand, she believes that "[fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job. To me, that's power dressing."