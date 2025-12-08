Kaitlan Collins' Inappropriate 2024 Presidential Gala Outfit Will Always Haunt Her

Kaitlan Collins' 2024 Presidential Gala outfit almost had her placed on a worst dress list last summer. While the notably fashionable journalist has been know to flub a 'fit here an there, she's usually one of the most well put together folks in a room. Between Collins' skin-baring looks and her sophisticated, buttoned up frocks, she's made it clear that her taste isn't singular, instead spanning a wide spectrum — and it usually steers her in the right direction. Unfortunately, Collins' judgement totally failed her when she attended the 2024 Presidential Gala. The White House Correspondent for CNN arrived to the historically glitzy, fancy affair wearing a dress that didn't at all fit the occasion.

As you can see above, Collins wore a rather questionable dress to the 2024 Presidential Gala, which took place on June 9, 2024. Collins walked the red carpet of the event, hosted by the Ford Theater in Washington D.C., wearing a long, flowy black dress, adorned with tiny white flowers. While the season-appropriate dress fit her well enough, she looked out of place at the event, which has historically demanded much glitzier looks that also fit the standard of formality. Whereas she could've gotten away with wearing said dress to a chic rooftop bar or other casual event, it lacked the appropriateness for a formal affair. Not to mention, Collin's hair, styled down and cascading behind her ears, didn't exactly complement the silhouette, which demanded something a little more intricate. That said, we hope she held onto the dress because, in another venue, it would've been perfect.