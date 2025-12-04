Why We're More Heartbroken For Goldie Hawn Than Ever

At the 2025 Oscars, Goldie Hawn's appearance brought to light potential health issues the star may be facing when she had trouble reading the teleprompter. Between that and the tragic loss Hawn's son Wyatt and his wife faced, the past few years haven't been easy for the legendary actor. But now we're more worried for Hawn than ever, following the tear-inducing tribute she delivered to her late friend and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died at age 79. If you recall, Keaton, who starred alongside Hawn and Bette Midler in the iconic comedy "The First Wives Club," passed away in October 2025. Amid the plentiful public tributes that followed, Hawn eulogized her relationship with Keaton — who was famous for films such as "The Family Stone" and "Book Club" — in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

Goldie Hawn takes the stage and gives an emotional speech as we honor Diane Keaton at our #WOMENinENTERTAINMENT gala and says, "She was like lightening in a bottle. There wasn't anything she couldn't do." pic.twitter.com/QwbWmqqiHW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 3, 2025

On December 3, Hawn opened up about the huge impact Keaton had on her life when speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala, which honored the late star. "This is really hard," she said during the tear-laden speech. "I would write and I would cry and I would write and I would cry." Hawn also reminisced about her years-long friendship with Keaton and how their neighboring homes kept them in close proximity. "We would laugh because we were so close ... it was just the greatest thing knowing she was below me."

When Hawn would tend to her flowers, she would wonder about what Keaton was doing. Unfortunately, Hawn was in her backyard when she found out Keaton, who Hawn described as "lightning in a bottle," had passed away. "I went over to ... my rose garden, and I just looked down at her house and said, 'She can't be gone ... No one like that should ever die.'"