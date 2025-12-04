Why We're More Heartbroken For Goldie Hawn Than Ever
At the 2025 Oscars, Goldie Hawn's appearance brought to light potential health issues the star may be facing when she had trouble reading the teleprompter. Between that and the tragic loss Hawn's son Wyatt and his wife faced, the past few years haven't been easy for the legendary actor. But now we're more worried for Hawn than ever, following the tear-inducing tribute she delivered to her late friend and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died at age 79. If you recall, Keaton, who starred alongside Hawn and Bette Midler in the iconic comedy "The First Wives Club," passed away in October 2025. Amid the plentiful public tributes that followed, Hawn eulogized her relationship with Keaton — who was famous for films such as "The Family Stone" and "Book Club" — in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.
Goldie Hawn takes the stage and gives an emotional speech as we honor Diane Keaton at our #WOMENinENTERTAINMENT gala and says, "She was like lightening in a bottle. There wasn't anything she couldn't do." pic.twitter.com/QwbWmqqiHW
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 3, 2025
On December 3, Hawn opened up about the huge impact Keaton had on her life when speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala, which honored the late star. "This is really hard," she said during the tear-laden speech. "I would write and I would cry and I would write and I would cry." Hawn also reminisced about her years-long friendship with Keaton and how their neighboring homes kept them in close proximity. "We would laugh because we were so close ... it was just the greatest thing knowing she was below me."
When Hawn would tend to her flowers, she would wonder about what Keaton was doing. Unfortunately, Hawn was in her backyard when she found out Keaton, who Hawn described as "lightning in a bottle," had passed away. "I went over to ... my rose garden, and I just looked down at her house and said, 'She can't be gone ... No one like that should ever die.'"
Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton had a deep bond
Although it's clear from Goldie Hawn's emotional speech that she and Diane Keaton cultivated a beautiful, lifelong bond prior to Keaton's tragic and untimely passing, their relationship developed much later in their lives. In fact, it was "The First Wives Club," released in 1996, that initially brought them together. "You know, I didn't really know [Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler]," Keaton admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "But that changed over time — like life does," she continued. "I was very fortunate, and it was great to watch them work because they both work differently from each other, and I worked my own odd way. Not that theirs is odd. Mine is odd. Get it straight."
In her Instagram tribute following Keaton's death, Hawn described the early days of working with Keaton on "The First Wives Club" together as a "roller coaster of love." She wrote, "I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming." They even had plans to team up in other projects — notably a comedy called "Family Jewels," which was supposed to follow Hawn, Keaton, and Bette Midler's characters as the death of the ex-husband they all once shared put them in forced proximity during the holidays. The film's initial announcement arrived in 2020, delighting fans who were aching for the trio to recreate the magic that made "The First Wives Club" a beloved classic, but it doesn't appear as if the project ever got off the ground.
Our hearts are with Hawn and all who loved Keaton at this time.