JD Vance Dismisses Wife Usha's Ring Drama & Accidentally Insults Her In The Process
Open mouth, insert foot. Speculation that Usha Vance was miserable in her marriage started swirling yet again on November 19, when she was caught ditching her wedding ring while visiting a military training facility with first lady Melania Trump. At the time, a spokesperson simply chalked the move up to a momentary lapse of memory, referring to her as "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," in a statement to People. Still, following Erika Kirk's cozy JD Vance hug and all of the subsequent rumors swirling about JD and Erika's new closeness, the mishap couldn't have come at a worse time. Simply put, the optics were bad.
Alas, in true form, the vice president seized the moment to take an unfortunate moment and make it all about him, all while throwing his wife and mother of his three children under the bus. During an interview with NBC News, JD claimed that, upon learning she had forgotten her wedding ring at home, Usha immediately jumped to the worst-case scenario, all while he remained the stoic voice of calm and reason. "She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, 'let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs,'" he explained. "So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny." Welcome to the shady side of JD Vance.
JD Vance is known for putting wife Usha Vance on blast
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time JD Vance has accidentally (or perhaps not accidentally?) put his wife, second lady Usha Vance, on blast. Back in August, during an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," he revealed that he wasn't as fond of date nights with Usha as he had been in the past. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out," he shared about the couple's routine prior to becoming vice president. "Now it's like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch. That's the thing that I probably most miss," he confessed. Yikes.
We would also be remiss not to mention the time JD admitted during a Turning Point USA event in October that he hoped his wife — a woman who was raised Hindu, "though not [by] a particularly religious family," as JD puts it — to Christianity. "Do I hope that eventually she is somehow moved by what I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," the vice president said during a question-and-answer session. "But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me." It should be noted, however, that during an appearance on "Citizen McCain" in June, Usha told host Meghan McCain that she had no plans to convert. "We had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that when I'm not Catholic, and I'm not intending to convert or anything like that," she said while discussing the couple's interfaith household.