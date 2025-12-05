JD Vance Dismisses Wife Usha's Ring Drama & Accidentally Insults Her In The Process

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time JD Vance has accidentally (or perhaps not accidentally?) put his wife, second lady Usha Vance, on blast. Back in August, during an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," he revealed that he wasn't as fond of date nights with Usha as he had been in the past. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out," he shared about the couple's routine prior to becoming vice president. "Now it's like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch. That's the thing that I probably most miss," he confessed. Yikes.

We would also be remiss not to mention the time JD admitted during a Turning Point USA event in October that he hoped his wife — a woman who was raised Hindu, "though not [by] a particularly religious family," as JD puts it — to Christianity. "Do I hope that eventually she is somehow moved by what I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," the vice president said during a question-and-answer session. "But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me." It should be noted, however, that during an appearance on "Citizen McCain" in June, Usha told host Meghan McCain that she had no plans to convert. "We had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that when I'm not Catholic, and I'm not intending to convert or anything like that," she said while discussing the couple's interfaith household.