On October 11, 1975, TV viewers who tuned into NBC expecting to see the rerun of Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show" that typically aired on Saturday nights were instead met with the bizarre spectacle of a scruffy foreigner receiving an English lesson from an instructor teaching him such phrases a "I would like to feed your fingertips to the wolverines" and "I am afraid we are out of badgers, would you accept a wolverine in its place?"

The very first sketch to open the very first episode of "Saturday Night Live" was beyond edgy and light-years away from the tame sitcom comedy that characterized TV at the time. This, however, was pure counterculture guerrilla comedy that took no prisoners and was unlike anything to have ever aired on network television before.

For five decades and counting, "SNL" has continued to push the envelope, testing the boundaries of good taste, a rare television show that reflects the culture as much as it winds up changing it. Many sketches during the show's first incarnation, from 1975 to 1980, have stood the test of time, remaining as outrageously hilarious as they were when they first beamed from TV screens across America. Others, however, easily wilt when placed under the microscope of modern mores. For a look at these unique offenders, keep on reading for a look at some '70s "SNL" sketches that aged worse than you realize.