Reba McEntire's Face Tune-Up Is Betrayed By Unfiltered Look At This Body Part

A mainstay in the music scene since the 1980s, Reba McEntire has grown up largely in the spotlight. Over her many decades in the public eye, McEntire has undergone quite a significant transformation. However, while McEntire's hair changes have been obvious, her face has changed very little. The Queen of Country celebrated her 70th birthday in March 2025, but her skin sure doesn't show it.

The smoothness of her face is betrayed by her neck, however. As the unfiltered picture from a November 2025 event shows, McEntire's neck looks significantly more wrinkled than her face. McEntire's youthful appearance has sparked plastic surgery rumors, with even professionals weighing in. "Over the years she may have had a rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun in 2023.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty

McEntire has previously denied having plastic surgery or even noninvasive cosmetic procedures. "I don't do Botox," she told OK! in 2009. "I just don't do it. Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't. It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." But she emphasized that she has nothing against cosmetic procedures, arguing that people need to do what works for them. "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do," she added. A lot of time has passed since that interview, but she never went on the record about undergoing any procedures. However, her neck suggests she has had a little tune-up on her face.