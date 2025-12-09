Reba McEntire's Face Tune-Up Is Betrayed By Unfiltered Look At This Body Part
A mainstay in the music scene since the 1980s, Reba McEntire has grown up largely in the spotlight. Over her many decades in the public eye, McEntire has undergone quite a significant transformation. However, while McEntire's hair changes have been obvious, her face has changed very little. The Queen of Country celebrated her 70th birthday in March 2025, but her skin sure doesn't show it.
The smoothness of her face is betrayed by her neck, however. As the unfiltered picture from a November 2025 event shows, McEntire's neck looks significantly more wrinkled than her face. McEntire's youthful appearance has sparked plastic surgery rumors, with even professionals weighing in. "Over the years she may have had a rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun in 2023.
McEntire has previously denied having plastic surgery or even noninvasive cosmetic procedures. "I don't do Botox," she told OK! in 2009. "I just don't do it. Everybody else can, it's fine with me. I don't. It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." But she emphasized that she has nothing against cosmetic procedures, arguing that people need to do what works for them. "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do," she added. A lot of time has passed since that interview, but she never went on the record about undergoing any procedures. However, her neck suggests she has had a little tune-up on her face.
Reba McEntire has attributed her looks to lifestyle
Reba McEntire looks great, and she knows it. While she hasn't been forthcoming about getting plastic surgery, she doesn't shy away from discussing her beauty-friendly lifestyle. And she believes her youthfulness starts inside. "Staying happy does help [keep me young]. I think it's very important to be of good mental attitude," she told ABC News in 2015, when she celebrated her 60th birthday. But she knows that isn't all.
McEntire also maintains an active lifestyle, making sure to incorporate physical exercise into her daily routine. "I work out the best I can, as consistently as I can," she added. Diet is just as important, though she tries to be flexible so that her eating habits are sustainable. "I eat right, but I do jump off the wagon every now and then and have a good old cheeseburger," she said. But besides lifestyle, McEntire has a beauty routine that she swears by.
In the 2009 interview with OK!, she revealed some of her tricks for keeping her skin looking flawless. "I take my makeup off every night, cleanse my face," she said. One of the keys is to let the skin breathe. "I get facials as regularly as I can, and drink lots of water. And I do take fish oils," she added. Also of high importance is sunscreen, something she wishes she had taken up sooner. "I wasn't always this in tune with my body, and I regret how I abused it while I was growing up," she wrote in her 1999 book, "Comfort from a Country Quilt," describing her tanning habits.