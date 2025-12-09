Usha Vance Plasters On A Fake Smile As Shady JD & Erika Kirk Rumors Rage On

With all the affair rumors surrounding JD Vance and Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk — which began with that viral video in October showing Erika giving the VPOTUS a cozy hug — it's no surprise that JD and Usha Vance are facing another round of scrutiny over their marriage. On December 6, the Vances hosted a Christmas party at their Washington, D.C. residence to honor action star Sylvester Stallone, and it was clear their chemistry is really fading. During his speech, JD recounted a strange moment in which Donald Trump went off on a tangent about shoe sizes and what they supposedly reveal about a man.

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a hilarious Oval Office story leaving the entire room cracking up. President Trump glanced over the Resolute Desk at VP Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio and said, "You guys have shitty shoes." Right then and there, Trump pulled out a shoe... pic.twitter.com/3Z2xyh9MZK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2025

"Today I'm in the Oval Office with the President and Marco Rubio, and we're talking about something really important. The President kind of holds up his hand and says ... 'Hold on a second. There's something more important — shoes.'" Apparently, Trump thought their shoes were terrible and offered to buy new pairs for Rubio, JD, and another unnamed politician. "Marco's apparently an eleven and a half. ... My shoe size is 13," JD recalled. "I asked this politician, who I won't embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, seven. The President leans back in his chair and says, 'You know — you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.'" Uh-huh.

Standing beside JD as he told this bizarre story was Usha, who went from looking bored to mildly interested to zoning out once again. But at least she didn't forget to wear her wedding ring this time; the second lady of the United States previously caused a stir when she was spotted sans her wedding ring during an official engagement with first lady Melania Trump. According to JD, though, it was all just a big misunderstanding.