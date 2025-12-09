Goldie Hawn's Latest Appearance Has Everyone Yapping For The Wrong Reasons

Goldie Hawn has lived a tragic life that's inspired worry in her fans — and the death of her friend, Diane Keaton, has only ramped up concern. In case you didn't know, Goldie and Keaton starred together in "The First Wives Club" and forged a powerful, multi-decade friendship that eventually saw them living next door to each other, so it's understandable that Keaton's death has deeply affected the legendary star. However, Goldie's latest public appearance has fans yapping for the wrong reason. While it's true we're heartbroken for Hawn, who's been deeply wounded by the loss of her longtime friend and co-star, her recent appearance with her son, Oliver Hudson, is drawing backlash.

It was a family affair for Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson at the Make a Wish "Wish Gala." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y1a4RbI7rB — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2025

Goldie and Oliver walked the red carpet for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Gala, where she eventually took the stage to receive the Power of A Wish Award. Before the event, Goldie took a moment to pose for photos with her son. As you can see above, Hawn enjoyed the photo op, smiling widely as the photographers snapped away. The "Bird on a Wire" star held onto Oliver's side and arms and eventually goaded him into posing with their legs extended toward the cameras.

However, Goldie's giddy nature rubbed fans the wrong way, with one on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting: "Does she always feel the need to hug the camera & upstage her children? Geez!" A second claimed they were unimpressed when meeting Hawn as a rising star back in the late '60s. "I first met Goldie in 1968. She is truly a sadly shallow individual," they tweeted. Meanwhile, a third expressed concern over Goldie's safety, writing, "Goodness, I hope she doesn't fall. I love her so much for all the laughs." Fortunately, Goldie didn't allow the internet's perception to ruin her night.