Telltale Signs Dr. Phil And Wife Robin Are Having Money Troubles

Dr. Phil is reportedly worth around $400 million, thanks mainly to his highly successful talk show, "Dr. Phil." Centering on his tough-love advice for those seeking to change their lives for the "better," the show aired its season finale in 2023. However, Dr. Phil, who's been criticized for his deeply shady side (and whether or not he's really a doctor), is having some serious money trouble. The divisive media figure, known legally as Phillip McGraw, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for his Merit Street Media company, which he co-founded with his wife, Robin. Upon its launch in 2023, he claimed in a press release that the new chapter would uphold "America's core values."

But McGraw's new media company never fully got off the ground. He's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid multimillion-dollar lawsuits involving TBN, Trinity Broadcasting Group, which Merit Street claimed failed to hold up their end of a massive distribution deal, and the Professional Bull Riders' Association, which believes that Merit Street owes them nearly $200 million for failing to air their content, according to Fox News 4.

McGraw's request was shot down by a judge, claiming that the talk show host had miscategorized its filing to deny repayment to creditors. "Before bankruptcy, after wresting control of the company away from TBN, Phil McGraw decided to pull the plug on the financially distressed Merritt [sic] Street and move the business to a new company," said Judge Scott Everett, who recategorized Merit Street's request into Chapter 7 bankruptcy. "The debtor fired nearly all its employees on the first day of the case and immediately sued Trinity. All that's left is litigation, and the sale of a media library, and not much else."