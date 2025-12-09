JD Vance's Sweaty Ego Can't Resist Boosting Viral Photo Of 'Fight' With Usha

JD Vance couldn't help but add to the painfully awkward moments with Usha Vance before 2025 came to a close. As divorce rumors swirled around the second couple, he felt the need to make a joke about a viral photo that allegedly shows the pair fighting. The photo in question was shared on X, and it shows the vice president sitting at a restaurant wearing a white t-shirt, and he appears to be raising his voice at SLOTUS, who has her head in her hands. To JD, this was perfect fodder for one of his trademark cringe jokes. "I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife," he wrote while retweeting the snap. The veracity of the pic is obviously in question, especially considering JD's choice to share it, but there had been previous whispers about a public spat between the two that made people question whether the photo was real.

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

In July, reports circulated that JD and Usha had a public fight at a restaurant. That stemmed from an Instagram video posted by influencer Suzanne Lambert that included screenshotted messages from her source, who reportedly spoke to restaurant workers shortly after the fight allegedly took place. "THIS is what our life should actually be like," Usha reportedly told her husband, per Lambert's source. "I know, I'm sorry," JD allegedly replied. Perhaps the viral photo of the public fight was photoshopped, but it did seem as if the couple had their issues. Those were further highlighted when Usha was spotted without her wedding ring weeks before the now-viral photo circulated.